Nigeria vs Cape Verde Islands prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers 

Nigeria welcome Cape Verde to the Teslim Balogun Stadium for a crunch 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Tuesday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a routine 2-0 away victory over Liberia on Saturday. Victor Osimhen and Ahmed Musa scored penalties in either half to help the Super Eagles secure maximum points.

Cape Verde showed great determination to come back from being a goal down at halftime to secure maximum points. Julio Tavares and Stopira scored second-half goals to help the island nation complete a 2-1 comeback victory on home turf.

Their respective victories mean Tuesday's clash will be a direct knockout game for top spot in Group C. Nigeria currently lead the way at the summit, having garnered 12 points from five matches so far. Cape Verde are two points behind them in second spot.

The home side only need a draw to secure their spot in the playoff stage. Cape Verde need maximum points to keep their hopes of a maiden FIFA World Cup campaign alive.

Nigeria vs Cape Verde Head-to-Head

This will be the third meeting between the two sides. Nigeria have one win to their name while the other game ended in a stalemate.

The first leg meeting between the two sides ended in a 2-1 away victory for the west Africans in September. A three-game winning streak has rejuvenated Cape Verde's qualifying campaign.

Nigeria form guide: W-W-L-W-W

Cape Verde form guide: W-W-W-L-D

Nigeria vs Cape Verde Team News

Nigeria

Odion Ighalo has returned to international football after a two-year absence. Skipper Ahmed Musa won his 102nd cap for Nigeria with his cameo against Cape Verde. This saw the former Leicester City man surpass the legendary duo of Vincent Enyeama and Joseph Yobo to become the most-capped player in the history of the Super Eagles.

Injury: Oghenekaro Etebo

Suspension: None

Cape Verde

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for the Blue Sharks.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Nigeria vs Cape Verde Predicted XI

Nigeria Predicted XI (4-3-3): Maduka Okoye (GK); Jamilu Collins, Leon Balogun, William Troost-Ekong, Ola Aina; Frank Onyeka, Wilfred Ndidi, Joe Aribo; Alex Iwobi, Kelechi Iheanacho, Victor Osimhen

Cape Verde Islands Predicted XI (3-4-3): Josimar Dias 'Vozinha'; Jeffry Fortes, Roberto Lopes, Ianique Yavares 'Stopira'; Nenass, Diney Borges, Jamiro Monteiro, Marco Soares; Vagner Dias, Julio Tavares, Willy Semedo

Nigeria vs Cape Verde Prediction

A lot is riding on the outcome of this game and both sides will give their all to attain the required result for progress. Cape Verde need a win and can hurt the home side if given the opportunity. Their chances have been boosted by Nigeria's relative struggles in recent months.

The hosts only need a draw but Gernot Rohr is unlikely to prioritize safety. Supporters will be eager to see their team get back to winning ways following their farcical loss to the Central African Republic last month.

Both sides have enough quality to get on the scoresheet but we are backing Nigeria to secure maximum points with a narrow victory.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: Nigeria 2-1 Cape Verde

Edited by Vishal Subramanian

LIVE POLL Q. Will Nigeria qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar? Yes No 0 votes so far