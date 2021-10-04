Nigeria vs Central African Republic prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Nigeria will host the Central African Republic in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos on Thursday.

The Super Eagles currently lead the way at the summit of the standings in Group C, having garnered maximum points from two matches. The visitors are bottom of the table and have earned just one point from two matches.

Nigeria secured a 2-1 away victory over Cape Verde in their last international fixture in September. Victor Osimhen drew the West African giants level in the first half after Dylan Tavares had put the island nation ahead in the 19th minute. A second-half own goal by Kenny Santos made sure of the result for Gernot Rohr's side.

The Central African Republic suffered a 1-0 defeat to Liberia on home turf. Kpah Sherman scored the match-winner in the 86th minute.

Nigeria vs Central African Republic Head-to-Head

This will be the first international meeting between the two sides. Nigeria will be seeking all three points to boost their chances of securing qualification for the third round of the qualifiers.

Anything other than a win for the Central African Republic will put them in jeopardy of being eliminated.

Nigeria form guide: W-W-D-L-W

Central African Republic form guide: L-D-L-L-L

Goal Africa @GoalAfrica Calvin Bassey has become the newest player to be invited to the Nigeria senior national team, having made the cut for October’s 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers against the Central African Republic.What qualities will he bring to Gernot Rohr’s Super Eagles team? Calvin Bassey has become the newest player to be invited to the Nigeria senior national team, having made the cut for October’s 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers against the Central African Republic.What qualities will he bring to Gernot Rohr’s Super Eagles team? https://t.co/c2zwkAxuFb

Nigeria vs Central African Republic Team News

Nigeria

Coach Gernot Rohr called up 23 players for the double-header against the Central African Republic.

The team is headlined by veteran stalwarts like Leon Balogun and William Troost-Ekong, while team captain Ahmed Musa is in line to join the FIFA century club.

In-form strikers Victor Osimhen and Paul Onuachu will lead the line and Leicester City forward Kelechi Iheanacho has also been included.

Notable absentees include the Premier League trio of Oghenekaro Etebo, Wilfred Ndidi and Alex Iwobi, who are all battling injuries.

The latter was replaced in the squad by Lorient forward Tereq Moffi who has also been ruled out with an injury. Union Berlin's Taiwo Awoniyi has been rewarded for his fine form in the Bundesliga as his replacement.

Villarreal's Samuel Chukwueze is yet to make a return from the long-term injury he sustained in the Europa League semifinal in April.

Rangers defender Calvin Bassey received his maiden call-up to the Super Eagles while Frank Onyeka made a return after an impressive start to the season with Brentford.

Injuries: Peter Etebo, Tereq Moffi, Alex Iwobi, Wilfred Ndidi, Samuel Chukwueze

Suspension: None

Central African Republic

There are no known injuries or suspension worries for Les Fauves.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Empiretv_ent @Empiretv_ent World Cup Qualifier: 'Super Eagle Osimhen is the best' - CAR coach Savoy.

The tactician will be leading the Wild Beasts against Nigeria hoping to secure maximum points in Group C.

Central African Republic coach Raoul Savoy has pointed out Victor Osimhen as the danger-man ahead of World Cup Qualifier: 'Super Eagle Osimhen is the best' - CAR coach Savoy.

The tactician will be leading the Wild Beasts against Nigeria hoping to secure maximum points in Group C.

Central African Republic coach Raoul Savoy has pointed out Victor Osimhen as the danger-man ahead of https://t.co/TeVAhhP9wc

Nigeria vs Central African Republic Predicted XI

Nigeria Predicted XI (4-3-3): Maduka Okoye (GK); Jamilu Collins, Leon Balogun, William Troost-Ekong, Ola Aina; Frank Onyeka, Joe Aribo, Innocent Bonke; Moses Simon, Kelechi Iheanacho, Victor Osimhen

Central African Republic Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Prince Samolah (GK); Ngam Cyr, Sadock Ndobe, Peter Guinari, Flory Yangao; Melky-Jerede, Steve Naimathe; Axel Urie, Tresor Toropite, Karl Namnganda; M'Vondo Georgino

Nigeria vs Central African Republic Prediction

Nigeria are heavy favorites and anything other than a convincing victory for the three-time African champions will rank as a huge upset.

Also Read

The extreme difference in quality between the two sides means there should be only one winner here and we are backing the hosts to secure maximum points with a convincing victory.

Prediction: Nigeria 3-0 Central African Republic

Edited by Peter P