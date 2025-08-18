Nigeria vs Congo Prediction and Betting Tips | August 19th 2025 

Nigeria and Congo will conclude their group stage campaign at the 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN) on Tuesday (August 19th). The game will be played at the Benjamin Mkapa National Stadium.

Nigeria will be looking to bounce back from the embarrassing 4-0 thrashing they were handed by Sudan last week. Leonard Ngenge's own goal set the tone for what was to come while Walieldin Khadir made it 2-0 from the spot just before the break. Abdelrazig Omer scored a second-half brace to complete the rout.

Congo, meanwhile, shared the spoils with defending champions Senegal. They went into the break behind to Dechan Moussavou's 19th-minute strike, while Layousse Samb equalized with eight minutes left in regulation time.

The stalemate left them in third spot in Group D with two points from two games. Nigeria are bottom of the standings, yet to register their first points and have been eliminated from the tournament.

Nigeria vs Congo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides at this level. They have met 11 times overall, with Nigeria leading 6-3.

Congo are unbeaten in their last five games at this level (four draws).

Nigeria have been eliminated in the group stage of a CHAN tournament for the second time.

Nigeria are winless in their last four games at this level (two losses).

Congo are winless in their last three games at CHAN.

Nigeria vs Congo Prediction

Nigeria have had an atrocious CHAN tournament. They returned to the competition after a seven-year hiatus. They finished as runners-up last time out but are far off from those highs in Morocco.

Eric Chelle's side have suffered an early ouster and have looked out of place at this level, failing to score in any of their two games while conceding five goals. They have nothing but pride left to play for and have been eliminated.

Congo, for their part, still have a slim shot at qualifying for the knockout rounds. They are two points off Senegal and Sudan and need to win here while hoping one team wins in the other group game to avoid a three-way head-to-head tie breaker.

Back Congo to eke out a narrow win

Prediction: Nigeria 0-1 Congo

Nigeria vs Congo Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Congo to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

