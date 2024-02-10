Nigeria vs Cote d'Ivoire Prediction and Betting Tips | 11th February 2024

Nigeria will lock horns with Cote d'Ivoire at Stade Olympique Alassane Ouattara in the Africa Cup of Nations final on Sunday.

This clash is one of the most unlikely any pundit would have predicted for the final of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations. Group A eventually produced the two finalists of this edition. Nigeria and Cote d'Ivoire are set to rekindle their hostilities, with the tempo expected to be different from their previous meeting.

Super Eagles are in search of a fourth continental title. Their trophy credentials no longer need a further acid test. Nigeria have done justice their strength and determination by qualifying for the final in this edition.

However, they will come up against a battle-hardened Ivorian team, who will enjoy the backing of local supporters.

Cote d'Ivoire lost to Nigeria 1-0 when they met last in the group stage. It was an enthralling game, with both sides creating many goal chances. That game was led by the now-ousted coach J.L. Gasset but Sunday’s match will be handled by his assistant Emerst Fae, who has been phenomenal since taking charge of the hosts.

The Elephants silenced their critics when they defeated DR Congo 1-0 in the semi-finals on Wednesday. The hosts were without four key players, including Odilon Kossounou and Oumar Diakite. They will now look to upset Nigeria, with star striker Sebastian Haller now back in full force – seemingly.

Nigeria vs Cote d'Ivoire Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Nigeria have won thrice and lost twice in their last five matches against Cote D’Ivoire.

Nigeria have suffered only one defeat in their last 10 matches while Cote D’Ivoire have lost twice.

Nigeria are participating in their 20th Africa Cup of Nations as opposed to 25 for Cote D’Ivoire.

Cote D’Ivoire have scored four goals and conceded seven in their last five matches.

Nigeria have won all of their last five matches while Cote D’Ivoire have won thrice and lost twice. Form Guide: Nigeria – W-W-W-W-W, Cote D’Ivoire – W-W-W-L-L.

Nigeria vs Cote d'Ivoire Prediction

While eyes would be on Victor Osimhen despite his paltry contributions so far (one goal, one assist), Ademola Lookman could be the hero of the night for Nigeria. The Atalanta winger boasts three goals.

Nigeria’s six goals have come through three players, while six diffferent players have scored Cote D’Ivoire’s six goals. The Elephants’ attacking strength could be a huge threat for Nigeria.

Cote D’Ivoire come into the final as the favourite based on momentum and home advantage. We are backing them to win.

Prediction: Nigeria 1-2 Cote d'Ivoire

Nigeria vs Cote d'Ivoire Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Cote d'Ivoire

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Cote d'Ivoire to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Nigeria to score - Yes