Nigeria vs Egypt prediction, preview, team news and more | Africa Cup of Nations 2021

Nigeria get proceedings in AFCON 2021 Group D underway with a high-profile clash with five-time winners Egypt on Tuesday.

The game is scheduled to take place at Roumdé Adjia Stadium and is one of the standout fixtures of matchday one. Nigeria have won the competition three times, with their last triumph coming in 2013.

Egypt have won the tournament more than any other team but have been without a title since 2010. Nonetheless, both sides are among the favorites to win the competition this time around and the fixture promises to be an entertaining affair.

With Guinea-Bissau and Sudan being the other two sides in Group D, the winner of this fixture is likely to finish top of the group.

Nigeria vs Egypt Head-to-Head

The two sides have crossed paths 18 times across all competitions so far. Nigeria have enjoyed a better record against the Pharaohs and lead 8-5 in wins while five games have ended in stalemates.

They have traded blows 10 times in the AFCON and the Super Eagles have been the better side with four wins. Meanwhile, Egypt have three wins and three games have ended in draws.

They last met in a friendly fixture at Stephen Keshi Stadium in 2019, with the game ending in a 1-0 win for Nigeria.

Nigeria form guide (all competitions): D-W-W-L-W

Egypt form guide (all competitions): L-L-D-W-D

Nigeria vs Egypt Team News

Nigeria

Nigeria suffered a major blow to their preparations as Napoli striker Victor Osimhen had to withdraw from the squad on account of a positive COVID-19 test. The player tested negative on Sunday but is already on his way back to his club.

Odion Ighalo was also not given clearance by his club to leave for national duty and remains unavailable while Abdullahi Shehu is ruled out with an injury.

Injured: Abdullahi Shehu

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Victor Osimhen, Odion Ighalo

Egypt

Egypt have a few players missing ahead of their campaign opener. Mohamed Abo Gabal and Ibrahim Adel were ruled out after testing positive for COVID-19 while Mohamed Hamdy had to withdraw on account of an injury.

Injured: Mohamed Hamdy

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Mohamed Abo Gabal, Ibrahim Adel

Nigeria vs Egypt Predicted XI

Nigeria Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Maduka Okoye; Zaidu Sanusi, Tyrone Ebuehi, Olaoluwa Aina, Chidozie Awaziem; Wilfred Ndidi, Chidera Ejuke; Samuel Chukwueze, Alex Iwobi, Ahmed Musa; Kelechi Iheanacho

Egypt Predicted XI (4-3-3): Mohamed El-Shennawy; Ahmed Hegazi, Ahmed Fatouh, Mahmoud Alaa, Marwan Daoud; Omar Marmoush, Mohamed Elneny, Ramadan Sobhi; Mohamed Salah, Mahmoud Hassan Trezeguet, Mostafa Mohamed

Nigeria vs Egypt Prediction

Both sides have some quality in the attacking department and all eyes will be on Liverpool star Mohamed Salah in this game. Nigeria lost three times in 2021 while Egypt head into the fixture having lost twice last year.

When the two sides clash on Tuesday, the game will make for an interesting watch and we predict it will end in a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: Nigeria 2-2 Egypt

