Nigeria vs Ghana Prediction and Betting Tips | March 22nd 2024

Nigeria will square off against rivals Ghana at the Stade de Marrakech in an international friendly on Friday.

Both teams take to the pitch for the first time since their appearance in the 2023 AFCON earlier this season. Nigeria suffered a 2-1 loss to Cote d'Ivoire in the final while Ghana failed to make it past the group stage, after going winless in three games.

Nigeria have just one win in their last 16 friendlies and lost 2-0 to Guinea in a friendly in January. Nonetheless, they have suffered just two losses in their last 15 games in all competitions.

Ghana are winless in their last five games in all competitions, with three games ending in draws. They are winless in their last three friendlies while failing to find the back of the net and suffering two losses.

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry and meetings between them are often referred to as the Jollof derby.

Nigeria vs Ghana Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 53 times in competitive games since 1950. Ghana have been the better side in these meetings with 22 wins to their name. Nigeria have 11 wins and as many as 20 games have ended in draws.

They last met in the African Nations Championship Zone West B – 2nd round 2nd leg in 2022, with Nigeria recording a 2-0 win. The first leg ended in a 2-0 win for Ghana, who progressed to the next round 5-4 on penalties.

They last met in a friendly in 2011, with the match ending in a goalless draw.

Ghana have just one win in their last eight games in all competitions, suffering four losses.

Nigeria have just one win in their last eight meetings against Ghana, failing to score in four games in that period.

Nigeria vs Ghana Prediction

The Super Eagles suffered a bitter 2-1 loss to Cote d'Ivoire in the AFCON final last month, giving away a one-goal lead in the second half after William Troost-Ekong broke the deadlock in the 38th minute. They will look to leave a good account of themselves in this match.

Finidi George will take charge of the team as an interim manager for the two friendlies in the international break after José Peseiro left the team, as his contract ended after the 2023 AFCON. George will be without the services of Gabriel Osho, Victor Osimhen, Taiwo Awoniyi, and Tyronne Ebuehi due to injuries.

The Black Stars have endured a poor run of form recently, with just one win in their last eight games in all competitions. They are winless in their last five games, with the last two ending in 2-2 draws.

Otto Addo has been renamed as the head coach after 2022 and will look to get his second spell underway with a win. Mohammed Kudus and Nathaniel Adjei withdrew from the squad due to injuries.

Both teams will play their first match under new management and have a few injury concerns. With that in mind and considering their recent history, a low-scoring draw might ensue.

Prediction: Nigeria 1-1 Ghana

Nigeria vs Ghana Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Ademola Lookman to score or assist any time - Yes