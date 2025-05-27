Nigeria vs Ghana Prediction and Betting Tips | May 28th 2025 

The Brentford Community Stadium will be set alight on Wednesday (May 28th), as the Super Eagles of Nigeria square off with arch-rivals Ghana in an international friendly. The two nations are taking part in the four-nation invitational Unity Cup, alongside Caribbean nations Trinidad and Tobago and Jamaica.

The two north Americans will square off against one another in the other semifinal on Tuesday, with the winner of that tie facing the winner of this all-African affair in the final.

Nigeria have not been in action since playing out a disappointing 1-1 draw at home to Zimbabwe in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in March. They went ahead through Victor Osimhen's 74th-minute goal and were seemingly on course for all three points until Tawanda Chirewa equalized late on after a defensive mix-up.

Nigeria's hopes of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup is tethering on the edge of disaster, with the three-time African champions in serious danger of missing out on consecutive World Cups.

Their disappointing World Cup qualification campaign saw them appoint Eric Chelle to steady the ship but the jury is still out on the former Mali manager. The 47-year-old named a relatively inexprienced squad as he admitted that he will use the Unity Cup to test out different players and systems ahead of the resumption of the qualifiers in September.

Ghana, meanwhile, saw off Madagascar with a comfortable 3-0 away win in the World Cup qualifiers in March. Thomas Partey scored a brace to give the Black Stars a two-goal lead by the 53rd minute while Mohammed Kudus made it three five minutes.

The Black Stars are in the driving seat for qualification to the 2026 FIFA World Cup as they aim to make amends for failing to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations. Coach Otto Addo also left out some of his big hitters in his 23-man squad in favor of youngsters and players on the fringes.

Nigeria vs Ghana Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 57th meeting between the two sides. Ghana lead 22-13.

The last meeting between the two sides came in March 2024 when Nigeria claimed a 2-1 victory in a friendly.

Nigeria have conceded at least two goals in four of their last five friendlies.

Ghana have won just one of their last six friendlies (three losses).

Four of Nigeria's last six games have produced less than three goals (excluding the awarded 3-0 win against Libya).

Five of Ghana's last seven games have seen at least one side fail to find the back of thet net.

Nigeria vs Ghana Prediction

This is one of the most high-profile derbies in African football, with the two nations having a deep rivalry that cuts across sports, entertainment and even cuisine. Nicknamed the 'jollof derby,' Nigerian fans still have a bitter taste from Ghana denying them a place at the 2022 World Cup in their own backyard.

The Super Eagles undeniably have the better squad of players on paper albeit without living up to their billing. However, the Ghanaians know that more than just bragging rights is at stake.

Both sides are unlikely to play at full strength but Nigeria should do enough to nick a narrow win.

Prediction: Nigeria 2-1 Ghana

Nigeria vs Ghana Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Nigeria to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

