Nigeria vs Ghana prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Nigeria entertain Ghana at the Abuja National Stadium in the second leg of their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification playoff on Tuesday.

The first leg between the two African footballing giants ended in a goalless draw at Kumasi, setting the stage for this decisive second leg fixture on Tuesday. Both sides had 13 points to their name in the previous round, topping Group C and Group G respectively.

The hosts have qualified for the last three editions of the World Cup, making it to the knockout stage in two. The Black Stars failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup and are expected to give their all for a chance to feature again in the finals.

Nigeria vs Ghana Head-to-Head

The two sides have met 57 times across all competitions, with their first meeting dating back to 1950. The visitors hold the upper hand against the hosts, leading 25-12 in wins while as many as 20 games have ended in draws.

This will be the first meeting in Nigeria between the two sides since 2003, when the hosts secured a 3-1 win. The Super Eagles have a win, three losses, and a couple of draws in the six games since.

Nigeria form guide (all competitions): D-L-W-W-W

Ghana form guide (all competitions): D-L-D-L-L

Nigeria vs Ghana Team News

Nigeria

Maduka Okoye missed the first-leg fixture due to illness but could be in line for a return here if he passes a late fitness test. Samuel Chukwueze did not train over the weekend with a knock and faces a late fitness test as well.

Wilfred Ndidi and Alex Iwobi are the two notable absentees, with the former ruled out with a ligament injury and the latter not included in the squad as he was suspended for the first-leg tie.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: Maduka Okoye, Samuel Chukwueze

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Wilfred Ndidi, Alex Iwobi

Ghana

Kamaldeen Sulemana, Baba Rahman, and Edmund Addo missed out on the final 27-man squad due to injuries. Andre Ayew was left out of the squad as he was suspended following a red card in the AFCON 2021 game against Comoros.

Injured: Kamaldeen Sulemana, Baba Rahman, Edmund Addo

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Andre Ayew

Nigeria vs Ghana Predicted XI

Nigeria Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Francis Uzoho (GK); Zaidu Sanusi, William Troost-Ekong, Kenneth Omeruo, Ola Aina; Bonke Innocent, Joe Aribo; Moses Simon, Kelechi Iheanacho, Ademola Lookman; Victor Osimhen

Ghana Predicted XI (4-3-3): Joseph Wolacott (GK); Gideon Mensah, Daniel Amartey, Alexander Djiku, Andy Yiadom; Thomas Partey, Mohamed Kudus, Iddrisu Baba; Christopher Antwi-Adjei, Jordan Ayew, Felix Afena Gyan

Nigeria vs Ghana Prediction

The Super Eagles host Ghana on home soil for the first time since 2003. The first leg in Ghana ended in a goalless draw as both sides struggled in the final third.

This game, like the first leg, is expected to be contested closely but the home advantage might just do the trick for Nigeria.

Prediction: Nigeria 1-0 Ghana

