Nigeria vs Guinea-Bissau Prediction and Betting Tips | March 24, 2023 

Nigeria host Guinea-Bissau at the Abuja National Stadium on Friday (March 24) in the 2023 African Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The hosts kcked off their qualification campaign with a 2-1 win over Sierra Leone. Alex Iwobi and Victor Osimhen got on the scoresheet to overturn an early deficit. They then carried out a 10-0 demolition of Sao Tome and Principe in their second game, scoring seven of those goals in a relentless second-half display. Nigeria are atop Group A with six points from an obtainable six.

Guinea-Bissau, meanwhile, also opened their AFCON qualifiers on a positive note, beating Sao Tome and Principe 5-1 at the Adrar Stadium in June last year. They were then held to a 2-2 draw by Sierra Leone in their second game, squandering a two-goal lead after Sana Gomes' second-half dismissal. The visitors have qualified for the last three editions of the AFCON.

Nigeria vs Guinea-Bissau Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Friday's game will mark just the second meeting between Nigeria and Guinea-Bissau.

The two sides faced off for the first time in the group stage of the African Cup of Nations last year, with the Super Eagles winning 2-0.

Guinea-Bissau are without a win in their last five away games across competitions.

The Super Eagles are without a clean sheet in their last four games.

The hosts are the highest-scoring side in the AFCON qualifiers with a goal tally of 12 after two games.

The Djurtus are ranked 118th in the FIFA rankings and sit 83 places behind their weekend opponents.

Nigeria vs Guinea-Bissau Prediction

Nigeria are on a four-game losing streak and have won just two games under manager Jose Peseiro. They are, however, stronger than the visitors and should come away with maximum points.

Guinea-Bissau, meanwhile, are on a three-game winless run and have won just one of their last 11 games across competitions. They have struggled on the road recently and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Nigeria 2-0 Guinea-Bissau

Nigeria vs Guinea-Bissau Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Nigeria

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Seven of the visitors' last nine games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in just one of the hosts' last five matchups.)

