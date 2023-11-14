Nigeria vs Lesotho Prediction and Betting Tips | November 16th 2023

The road to the 2026 FIFA World Cup commences for both Nigeria and Lesotho as they go head-to-head at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium on Thursday.

The Super Eagles head into the game on a four-match winning streak against the visitors and will look to extend their dominance in this fixture.

Nigeria picked up a morale-boosting result ahead of the World Cup qualifiers as they edged out Mozambique 3-2 at the Estádio Municipal de Albufeira on October 16.

Jose Peseiro’s men have now gone unbeaten in five games on the trot, claiming four wins and one draw since March’s 1-0 loss against Guinea-Bissau.

Having missed out in Qatar last year, the Super Eagles, who are currently 40th in the latest FIFA World Rankings, will look to begin their quest for a return to the World Cup.

Lesotho, on the other hand, brought their disappointing campaign in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers to an end last time out as they fell to a 1-0 defeat against Ivory Coast.

With that result, Veselin Jelusic’s men finished rooted to the bottom of Group H after losing five of their six matches and claiming just one point from a possible 18.

Lesotho head into Thursday on a run of three defeats in their last four matches, with a penalty-shootout victory over Malawi in the COSAFA Cup on July 14 being the exception.

Nigeria vs Lesotho Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Nigeria have been imperious in the history of this fixture, claiming four wins in the previous four meetings between the two sides.

The Super Eagles have won all but one of their last five matches, with a 2-2 draw against Saudi Arabia on October 13 being the exception.

Lesotho have lost three of their last four matches across all competitions, conceding seven goals and scoring three since July.

Nigeria are unbeaten in three of their last four home matches, claiming two wins and one draw since March 2022.

Nigeria vs Lesotho Prediction

While Lesotho will look to begin their quest for a first-ever World Cup appearance on a high, they go up against a rampant Nigeria side who boast a plethora of world-class stars across their squad. The Super Eagles have enjoyed the better of this fixture and we are backing them to run riot in front of their home supporters.

Prediction: Nigeria 3-1 Lesotho

Nigeria vs Lesotho Betting Tips

Tip 1: Nigeria to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in four of Nigeria’s last five matches)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in the Super Eagles’ last nine games)