Nigeria vs Lesotho prediction, preview, team news and more | 2021 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers 

Nigeria will welcome Lesotho to the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Surulere, Lagos on Tuesday for their final 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

This will be the first time in two decades the Super Eagles will play a competitive fixture in Africa's most populous city. Their last competitive game in Lagos was a 1-0 victory over Zambia in January 2001.

The game is essentially a dead rubber, with Nigeria having already secured their spot in the next AFCON. Meanwhile, Lesotho sit bottom of Group L and cannot qualify for the tournament.

The hosts needed an injury-time goal to secure victory away to the Benin Republic on Saturday.

Genk forward Paul Onuachu used his towering height to head the ball home after a scramble in the penalty box.

Final Whistle! Super Eagles have ended an 8-year record here. The Benin national team have lost. BEN 0-1 NGA #BENNGA #SoarSuperEagles #Team9jaStrong — 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) March 27, 2021

That victory guaranteed Nigeria top spot in the group and brought Benin's eight-year undefeated run at home to an end.

Lesotho played out a goalless draw at home against Sierra Leone, registering their second consecutive goalless draw.

Nigeria vs Lesotho Head-to-Head

Advertisement

The two sides have met on three occasions in the past and Nigeria were victorious in all three previous games.

Their most recent meeting came in November 2019 on matchday two of the current qualifiers.

Victor Osimhen starred in a second-half brace that added to first-half goals from Alex Iwobi and Samuel Chuwueze to help Nigeria secure a 4-2 comeback victory.

Nigeria form guide: W-D-D-D-L

Lesotho form guide: D-D-L-L-D

Nigeria vs Lesotho Team News

Nigeria

Nigeria were rocked by the positive COVID-19 diagnosis of forward Alex Iwobi a few minutes before kickoff against Benin Republic. The Everton man has entered self-isolation in his hotel room and will not take part in the clash with Lesotho.

Paul Onuachu sent a statement to Gernot Rohr with his last-gasp winner on Saturday. His performance off the bench could see him named in the starting lineup. Kelechi Iheanacho did not replicate his form with Leicester City and might be dropped to the bench.

Advertisement

With nothing but pride riding on the outcome of this game, Rohr might take the opportunity to test some of the fringe players in the squad. However, he is sure to complement them with experienced players due to the high demands of Nigerian fans.

Injuries: None

COVID-19: Alex Iwobi

Suspension: None

Lesotho

Lesotho manager Thabo Senong called up 19 players for the games against Sierra Leone and Nigeria.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Nigeria vs Lesotho Predicted XI

Nigeria Predicted XI (4-3-3): Francis Uzoho (GK); Jamilu Collins, Chidozie Awaziem, William Troost-Ekong, Semi Ajayi; Joe Aribo, Oghenekaro Etebo, Wilfred Ndidi; Henry Onyekuru, Paul Onuachu, Iwuala Anayo

Lesotho Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Sekhoane Moerane (GK); Thabo Matsoele, Nkau Lerotholi, Motlomelo Mwkanazi, Thabang Malane; Tau Masiu, Tumelo Ngatane; Hlompho Kalake, Lehlohonolo Fothoane, Neo Mokhachane; Sera Motebang

Nigeria vs Lesotho Prediction

Regardless of the strength of the team Gernot Rohr selects to face Lesotho, the hosts simply have too much firepower in their arsenal. The Crocodiles are no match for the Super Eagles, and may be more focused on damage control.

We are predicting a comfortable victory for the Super Eagles in familiar surroundings.

Prediction: Nigeria 3-0 Lesotho