Nigeria vs Rwanda Prediction and Betting Tips | September 6th 2025

Nigeria will host Rwanda at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium on Saturday in another round of their CAF 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification campaign. The home side have endured a very disappointing qualifying campaign so far and will need to step things up significantly in their remaining games if they are to advance from Group C.

They played out a 1-1 draw with Zimbabwe in their last qualifying game back in March, taking the lead in the 74th minute via a Victor Osimhen strike before their opponents leveled the scores at the death.

Rwanda, meanwhile, have had mixed results in their qualifying campaign so far but remain hopeful of securing at least a playoff spot. They also had to settle for a point in their last group game as they played out a 1-1 draw with Lesotho, with Jojea Kwizera opening the scoring in the second half before their opponents equalized eight minutes from normal time.

The visitors sit second in Group C with eight points from six games. They are just one point above their weekend opponents in fourth place and will be keen to at least retain that advantage on Saturday.

Nigeria vs Rwanda Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been eight meetings between the two nations. Nigeria have won three of those games while Rwanda have won once, with their other four contests ending level.

The two teams last faced off in the reverse meeting of Saturday's fixture back in March, which the Super Eagles won 2-0 via an Osimhen brace.

Rwanda have the best defensive record in Group C so far with four goals conceded in six matches.

Nigeria are ranked 44th in the latest FIFA rankings while Rwanda are ranked 127th.

Nigeria vs Rwanda Prediction

The Super Eagles are undefeated in their last five games across all competitions, picking up three wins in that period. They have, however, been defensively suspect in their World Cup qualifying campaign so far and must shore things up at the back if they are to secure maximum points this weekend.

The Wasps are on a run of back-to-back defeats and are winless in their last four games. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two teams could see the visitors lose this one.

Prediction: Nigeria 2-0 Rwanda

Nigeria vs Rwanda Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Nigeria to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Seven of the last eight matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in two of their last eight matchups)

