Nigeria vs Sao Tome and Principe Prediction and Betting Tips | September 10, 2023 

Nigeria host Sao Tome and Principe at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium on Sunday (September 10) in the final round of the 2023 African Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The hosts have enjoyed a largely solid qualification campaign, qualifying for a third consecutive AFCON finals. Nigeria beat Sierra Leone 3-2 in their last game, squandering a two-goal lead in the second half, before Leicester City's Kelechi Iheanacho scored a late goal to clinch all three points. Nigeria are atop qualifying group A with 12 points from five games.

Sao Tome and Principe, meanwhile, have endured another wretched AFCON qualifying campaign as they miss out on the finals again. They lost 1-0 to Guinea-Bissau last time out, falling behind early after the restart and failing to find a way back.

Nigeria vs Sao Tome and Principe Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second meeting between the two times since their reverse fixture in June last year, which the Super Eagles won 10-0.

Nigeria (16) are the most prolific scoring side in the AFCON qualifiers.

Sao Tome are without a clean sheet in 19 games across competitions since 2015.

The visitors have the worst defensive record in the continental qualifiers, conceding 20 times.

Nigeria vs Sao Tome and Principe Prediction

Nigeria are on a run of back-to-back wins after losing five games. They have won just one of their last five home games, though.

Sao Tome and Principe, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back defeats and are without a win in 17 games across competitions. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two teams should see the visitors get overwhelmed.

Prediction: Nigeria 4-0 Sao Tome and Principe

Nigeria vs Sao Tome and Principe Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Nigeria

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of Sao Tome's last six games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in just one of Nigeria's last five games.)