Nigeria vs Sierra Leone prediction, preview, team news and more | 2023 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers

Nigeria kick off their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualification campaign when they play host to Sierra Leone at the Abuja National Stadium on Thursday.

The Super Eagles have failed to win any of their last five games across all competitions, while the visitors head into the game on a two-match winning streak.

Nigeria failed to find their feet on Friday as they fell to a slender 1-0 loss to Ecuador at the Red Bull Arena.

This followed a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Mexico when the sides squared off in their first friendly fixture on May 26.

Nigeria have now failed to taste victory in any of their last five games across all competitions, losing three and claiming two draws in that time.

Meanwhile, Sierra Leone were last in action on March 29, when they claimed a 2-1 friendly victory over Congo.

Prior to that, the Leone Stars ended their four-game winless run courtesy of a 1-0 victory over Liberia.

However, Sierra Leone have failed to win any of their last three competitive games, picking up two draws and losing one in that time.

Nigeria vs Sierra Leone Head-To-Head

With nine wins from the last 16 meetings between the sides, Nigeria boast a superior record in the history of this fixture. Sierra Leone have picked up two wins in that time, while five games have ended all square.

Nigeria Form Guide: L-L-D-D-L

Sierra Leone Form Guide: W-W-L-L-D

Nigeria vs Sierra Leone Team News

Nigeria

Off the back of an injury-free game against Ecuador, Nigeria boast a clean bill of health and no suspension concerns.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Sierra Leone

Manager John Keister has called up 25 players for their upcoming AFCON qualifier games, including Tottenham Hotspur’s Kallum Cesay and Wycombe Wanderers forward Sullay Kaikai.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Nigeria vs Sierra Leone Predicted XI

Nigeria Predicted XI (4-4-2): Francis Uzoho; Ola Aina, Semi Ajayi, William Troost-Ekong, Calvin Bassey; Sani Faisal, Joe Aribo, Alex Iwobi, Moses Simon; Cyriel Dessers, Terem Moffi

Sierra Leone Predicted XI (4-3-3): Mohamed Nbalie Kamara; Osman Kakay, Alie Sesay, Steven Caulker, Kevin Wright; Kamil Conteh, Kallum Cesay, Kwame Quee; Mohamed Buya Turay, Musa Kamara, Sullay Kaikai

Up to $250 Deposit Match at BetRivers/SugarHouse

Nigeria vs Sierra Leone Prediction

Nigeria will be backing themselves as they go up against an opposing side against whom they are unbeaten in five consecutive games. We predict the Super Eagles will make use of their home advantage and edge out the Leone Stars.

Prediction: Nigeria 2-0 Sierra Leone

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far