Nigeria vs South Africa Prediction and Betting Tips | 7th February 2024

Nigeria will take on South Africa at Stade de la Paix in the Africa Cup of Nations on Wednesday.

Nigeria are in pursuit of a fourth success while South Africa could clinch a second title if all things go their way. Nigeria are undefeated so far, posting four straight victories. They have glory in their sights but there are two more rivers to cross.

Super Eagles have played with high discipline and are expected to keep faith with that pattern. They have not conceded any goal in their last four games. Their defence and midfield have been greatly complementary, and this has proved difficult for opposing teams to breach. However, South Africa’s depth and stamina could be hard to conquer.

South Africa have proved many pundits wrong in this tournament. The team were not billed as semi-final favourites by most experts earlier on but here they are. Following their absence in the previous edition in Cameroon, South Africa have been able to assemble a formidable unit that could create more surprises.

Bafana Bafana are set to face their familiar foes, who they met last officially in the 2019 Afcon. Nigeria claimed the bragging rights with a 2-1 victory, but it was a back-breaking clash for both sides. We are expecting another fierce contest, with South Africa hoping to improve on their head-to head stats. Nigeria hold seven wins in 12 matches as opposed to one for SA.

Nigeria vs South Africa Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Nigeria have won once, drawn thrice and lost once in their last five matches against South Africa.

Nigeria have defeated South Africa in their three previous clashes at the Africa Cup of Nations finals.

Nigeria have scored eight goals and conceded one against South Africa at the Afcon finals.

South Africa have scored six goals and conceded two so far at the 2023 Afcon.

Nigeria have won four times and drawn once in their last five matches while South Africa have won thrice, drawn once and lost once. Form Guide: Nigeria – W-W-W-W-D, South Africa – W-W-D-W-L.

Nigeria vs South Africa Prediction

While there was a lot of hype about Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman has been the one delivering the goods. However, the Napoli star could take centre stage this time.

Themba Zwane has been South Africa’s main attacking threat despite being a midfielder. He boasts two goals and will hope to improve on his tally.

Nigeria will be favorites for this clash based on their squad depth and experience.

Prediction: Nigeria 2-1 South Africa

Nigeria vs South Africa Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Nigeria

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Nigeria to score first – Yes

Tip 4: South Africa to score - Yes

Tip 5: Osimhen to score or assist any time - Yes