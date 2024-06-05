Nigeria vs South Africa Prediction and Betting Tips | June 7th 2024

Nigeria will entertain South Africa at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in the second round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Friday. The hosts have endured a slow start to their qualifying campaign and have drawn their two games thus far. The visitors have a win and a loss in two games.

The hosts will play for the first time since March when they suffered a 2-0 loss to Mali in a friendly as they failed to score for the first time in all competitions since January.

The visitors have not seen conclusive results in their last five games, with three of them being decided on penalties. In the March international window, they played a 1-1 draw against Andorra and a 3-3 stalemate against Algeria.

Nigeria vs South Africa Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 15 times in all competitions since 1992. The hosts have the upper hand in these meetings with eight wins. The visitors have got the better of their northern rivals twice and five games have ended in draws.

They last met in the 2023 AFCON semifinals, which the hosts won 4-2 on penalties after the match ended 1-1 in regulation time.

Just five of the 15 meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last seven games in the World Cup qualifiers, playing out five consecutive draws.

South Africa, meanwhile, have seen conclusive results in their last seven games in the qualifiers, with five wins and two losses.

The two sides have met four times in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers. The hosts have an unbeaten record in these meetings, with three wins.

Nigeria vs South Africa Prediction

The Super Eagles have lost two of their last three games in all competitions, conceding five goals, and will look to improve upon that record. They are winless in their last four home games in the World Cup qualifiers, conceding one goal apiece.

Bafana Bafana have just one win in their last seven away games in the World Cup qualifiers. They will look to avenge their loss at the AFCON in this match, but they face an uphill task in this away game.

Considering the goalscoring form of the two teams and recent history, a draw is likely to ensue.

Prediction: Nigeria 1-1 South Africa

Nigeria vs South Africa Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Victor Boniface to score or assist any time - Yes