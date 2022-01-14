Nigeria vs Sudan prediction, preview, team news and more | Africa Cup of Nations 2021

Nigeria face Sudan in their second Africa Cup of Nations Group D match on Saturday evening.

Nigeria opened their AFCON campaign with a well-deserved 1-0 win over Egypt on Tuesday. Leicester City forward Kelechi Iheanacho scored the sole goal of the game with a brilliant half-volley into the top corner.

The Super Eagles deserved to win by a larger margin as they were the far superior side. They will be looking to pick up back-to-back wins when they face Sudan at the weekend.

Sudan held on for a goalless draw against Guinea-Bissau in their opener earlier this week thanks to the heroics of goalkeeper Ali Abdullah Abou. The 32-year-old shot-stopper came up trumps late in the second half as he saved a penalty to secure a point for his side.

Burhan Tia's men will be looking to pick up their first win of the tournament on Saturday as they chase a spot in the knockout stages.

Nigeria vs Sudan Head-to-Head

Saturday's game will mark the 15th meeting between the two nations. Nigeria have won eight of their previous meetings, while Sudan have won twice. There have been four draws between the two sides.

The two sides last faced off in the African Nations Championship back in 2018. Nigeria won the game 1-0.

Nigeria Form Guide (All Competitions): W-D-W-W-L

Sudan Form Guide (All Competitions): D-L-L-L-D

Nigeria vs Sudan Team News

Nigeria

Kenneth Omeruo came off injured against Egypt last time out and though he returned to training, the central defender may not play against Sudan.

Leicester City man Wilfried Ndidi picked up a knock on Tuesday as well but should be fit enough to start at the weekend.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Kenneth Omeruo

Suspended: None

Sudan

Sudan have no injured players ahead of their task against the Super Eagles.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Nigeria vs Sudan Predicted XI

Nigeria Predicted XI (4-2-2-2): Maduka Okoye; Ola Aina, Semi Ajayi, William Troost-Ekong, Zaidu Sanusi; Wilfried Ndidi, Joe Aribo; Moses Simon, Samuel Chukwueze; Kelechi Iheanacho, Taiwo Awoniyi

Sudan Predicted XI (4-4-2): Ali Abdullah Abou; Mustafa Elfadni, Salaheldin Nemer, Mustafa Abdelgader Karshoum, Mazin Mohamedein; Gomaa Abbas Omer, Mohamed Al Rasheed, Walieldin Khedr, Abdelrazig Omer; Yasin Hamed, Mohamed Abdelrahman

Nigeria vs Sudan Prediction

Nigeria performed brilliantly well against Egypt in their opening game, dominating the Pharaohs in almost every department and attempting more than three times the shots their opponents managed.

Sudan were on the backfoot for the bulk of their game against Guinea-Bissau on Tuesday and had the heroics of their goalkeeper to thank for the point they picked up. However, they may not be that lucky at the weekend, and we expect the Super Eagles to triumph.

Prediction: Nigeria 2-0 Sudan

Edited by Peter P