Nigeria vs Tunisia prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendly 2020

Nigeria and Tunisia will clash at the Jacques Lemans Arena in Austria in an international friendly as both sides continue their preparations for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

✈ Départ pour l'Autriche où la Tunisie affrontera le Nigéria en amical mardi prochain. #NGATUN 🇳🇬🇹🇳 #Tunisie pic.twitter.com/bd1v9mq24I — Tunisie Football (@tunisiefootball) October 11, 2020

The West Africans lost 1-0 to North Africans Algeria last Friday, while Tunisia were 3-0 victors over Sudan in a friendly.

Nigeria vs Tunisia Head-to-Head

Nigeria and Tunisia have met 19 times in the past, across friendlies, World Cup qualifications, AFCON qualification and the Africa Cup of Nations.

The head-to-head record between these two African powerhouse sides is even, and this match could finally separate them.

Both sides have six victories apiece, with seven matches having ended in a stalemate.

The most recent meeting between the teams came in July 2019 in the third-place playoff at the AFCON when a third-minute goal by Odion Ighalo was enough to give Nigeria a 1-0 win.

Nigeria form guide: D-W-W-W-L

Tunisia form guide: D-W-W-W-W

Nigeria vs Tunisia Team News

Coach Gernot Rohr will be without three of his star midfielders. Oghenekaro Peter Etebo picked up an injury last weekend while on duty with Galatasaray.

Holding midfielder Wilfred Ndidi also sustained an adductor injury in the Premier League and is expected to be out for six to 12 weeks. Rangers midfielder Joe Aribo is also absent through injury.

Napoli forward Victor Osimhen excused himself from this round of international fixtures, perhaps as a precaution due to the COVID-19 scare recently experienced by Gennaro Gattuso's side. Osimhen was replaced by Gent's Paul Onuachu.

Injuries: Oghenekaro Etebo, Wilfred Ndidi, Joe Aribo

Pulled out: Victor Osimhen

Suspensions: None

News just in: All @NGSuperEagles players and officials test negative to COVID 19 ahead of the game against Algeria tonight. #SoarSuperEagles #Team9jaStrong — The NFF 🇳🇬 (@thenff) October 9, 2020

Tunisia Team News

There are no injury or suspension concerns for coach Mondher Kebaier ahead of Tunisia's match with Nigeria.

Injuries: None

Pulled out: None

Suspensions: None

Nigeria vs Tunisia Predicted XI

Nigeria Predicted XI (4-3-3): Maduka Okoye; Zaidu Sanusi, Kenneth Omeruo, Chidozie Awaziem, Ola Aina; Frank Onyeka, Samson Tijani, Samuel Kalu; Ahmed Musa, Cyriel Dessiers, Alex Iwobi

Tunisia Predicted XI (4-3-3): Farouk Ben Mustapha; Ali Maaloul, Yassine Meriah, Dylan Bronn, Wajdi Kechrida; Ferjani Sassi, Ellyes Shkiri, Ayman Ben Mohamed; Youssef Msakni, Wabhi Khazri, Saad Bguiri

Nigeria vs Tunisia Prediction

Nigeria were tepid and lacked ideas in their defeat to Algeria. With the exception of new Porto left-back Zaidu Sanusi, the players failed to perform at the required level.

In light of this, the Super Eagles will be eager to redeem their battered image and lift the spirits of a nation currently undergoing strife with a victory over the Carthage Eagles.

Prediction: Nigeria 2-0 Tunisia