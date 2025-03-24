Nigeria vs Zimbabwe Prediction and Betting Tips | March 25th 2025

By Shubham Dupare
Modified Mar 24, 2025 09:34 GMT
Nigeria v Ivory Coast - TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Final - Source: Getty
Nigeria host Zimbabwe in the World Cup qualifiers

Nigeria will welcome Zimbabwe to the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in the FIFA World Cup 2026 (CAF) qualifiers on Tuesday. The hosts have won just one of their five games while the Warriors have endured a winless run in the qualifiers thus far and are at the bottom of the Group C standings.

The Super Eagles registered their first win of the ongoing qualification campaign last week as Victor Osimhen's first-half brace helped them to a 2-0 away triumph over Rwanda. Samuel Chukwueze and Ademola Lookman provided assists for these goals.

The visitors played Benin at home in their previous outing and played out a 2-2 draw. Marshall Munetsi halved the deficit in the 44th minute and Knowledge Musona scored the equalizer in the 59th minute. Udinese left-back Jordan Zemura picked up the assists for both goals.

Nigeria vs Zimbabwe Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

  • The two teams have met eight times in all competitions. As expected, the hosts have been the better side in these meetings, recording four wins. The Warriors have registered just one win and three games have ended in draws.
  • Both teams have drawn three of their five games in the qualifiers thus far.
  • The hosts have won just one of their last eight games in the World Cup qualifiers, registering six draws.
  • Zimbabwe are winless in their last 11 games in the World Cup qualifiers, suffering six defeats.
  • Nigeria have lost just one of their last 10 games in the World Cup qualifiers.
  • The hosts are unbeaten in their three World Cup qualifiers against the Warriors, recording wins.
  • The Super Eagles have played consecutive 1-1 draws in their last four home games in the World Cup qualifiers.
Nigeria vs Zimbabwe Prediction

The hosts registered their first win of the qualifying campaign while also keeping their first clean sheet last week. Interestingly, they have conceded one goal apiece in their last five home games in the qualifiers and will look to build on that form. They are unbeaten at home in this fixture, keeping two clean sheets in three games.

The Warriors are winless in their last five competitive games, suffering three losses. They are winless in their travels in the World Cup qualifiers since 2004. They have lost seven of their last eight away games in the qualifiers, failing to score in five games.

The hosts are unbeaten in this fixture since 1981 and, considering their impressive home record in the qualifiers, we back the Super Eagles to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Nigeria 2-0 Zimbabwe

Nigeria vs Zimbabwe Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Nigeria to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - No

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Edited by Peter P
