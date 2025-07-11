Nigeria Women vs Algeria Women Prediction and Betting Tips | July 13th 2025

Nigeria Women will face Algeria Women at the Larbi Zaouli Stadium on Sunday in the final group-stage game of their 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations campaign. The Super Falcons have enjoyed a bright start to their continental campaign and have secured a spot in the quarterfinals as they sit atop Group B with six points from an obtainable six.
They coasted to a 3-0 win over Tunisia Women in their group opener, featuring goals from three different players, including star striker Asisat Oshoala, who netted her 34th international strike. They then picked up a narrow 1-0 win over Botswana Women last time out, with Pachuca forward Chinwendu Ihezuo scoring a late winner.
Algeria Women, meanwhile, opened their WAFCON campaign with a 1-0 win over Botswana, with Inter midfielder Ghoutia Karchouni scoring the sole goal of the game 10 minutes after kick-off. They then locked horns with Tunisia in their second game and played out a goalless draw.
The Fennecs sit second in Group B with four points from two games. They only need a point on Sunday to advance to the knockout stages, while a win will see them finish as group winners.
Nigeria Women vs Algeria Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Sunday's game will mark the first competitive and overall third meeting between the two nations.
- The two teams last faced off in a friendly clash last October, which Nigeria won 4-1.
- Algeria have kept clean sheets in five of their last six matches.
- Nigeria are the record winners of the Women's Africa Cup of Nations, lifting the continental title nine times and most recently in 2018. The Fennecs, meanwhile, have never won the trophy.
Nigeria Women vs Algeria Women Prediction
The Super Falcons are on a three-game winning streak and are undefeated in their last five matches. They are the highest-ranked African nation in the FIFA Women's World Ranking and will head into the weekend clash as clear favorites.
Algeria are on a run of back-to-back unbeaten outings and have lost just one of their last seven games across all competitions. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two teams could, however, see them lose this one.
Prediction: Nigeria Women 2-0 Algeria Women
Nigeria Women vs Algeria Women Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Nigeria Women to win
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Three of Algeria's last four matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the Super Falcons' last five matches)