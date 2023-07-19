Nigeria Women vs Canada Women Prediction and Betting Tips | July 20th 2023

Nigeria Women and Canada Women will kickstart their 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup campaign in a Group B fixture at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium on Thursday.

The Super Falcons have not been in action since claiming a 3-0 victory over New Zealand in a friendly in April. One Ebi, Onyi Echegini and Desire Oparanozie all found the back of the net for the West Africans.

Canada, meanwhile, fell to a 2-1 defeat against France in a friendly in April. All three goals were scored in the second half, with Grace Geyoro and Lea Le Garrec scoring for the French, while Jordyn Huiteme scored a consolation goal for the Canadians.

Canada booked their spot in the Mundial by finishing as runners-up in the 2022 CONCACAF W Championship. Nigeria finished fourth in the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations to secure their ticket to Australia/New Zealand.

Australia and Ireland complete the quartet of teams in Group B.

Nigeria Women vs Canada Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the sixth meeting between the two sides. Canada lead 2-1, while two games ended in a draw. Both sides were also grouped together in the 1995 and 2011 World Cups.

Their most recent meeting came in April 2022 when the spoils were shared in a 2-2 draw.

Five of Nigeria's last six games have seen at least one side fail to find the back of the net.

Canada have won just two of their last seven opening games of the World Cup. Both victories came in each of the last two tournaments.

Nigeria have participated in every World Cup since inception but have progressed from the group stage on just two occasions.

Four of Nigeria's last five games have had exactly 1-0 score lines at halftime.

Nigeria Women vs Canada Women Prediction

Nigeria's preparation for the World Cup has been hampered by off-field issues, leading to a threat to boycott the tournament. This is a less-than-ideal scenario and might hamper their chances of making a mark on the global stage. Nevertheless, the Super Falcons still have several world-beaters who can make a difference and their charge will be led by Barcelona forward Asisat Oshoala.

Canada are among the contenders and will be aiming to build on recent successes that saw them win gold at the 2020 Olympics. However, they have struggled for consistency in the build-up to the World Cup, losing four of their last five games.

We are backing Canada to claim a comfortable win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Nigeria 1-3 Canada

Nigeria Women vs Canada Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Canada to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest Scoring half: Second half