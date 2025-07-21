Nigeria Women vs South Africa Women Prediction and Betting Tips | July 22nd 2025 

Nigeria and South Africa will trade tackles in the semifinal of the 2024 CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations semifinal on Tuesday (July 22nd). A place in the final is on offer for the winner of the tie and the game will be played at Stade Larbi Zaouli.
Nigeria booked their spot in the last four with a comprehensive 5-0 thrashing of Zambia in the quarterfinal. The deadlock was broken when Osinachi Ohale opened the scoring with a header less than 120 seconds after kick off.
That set the tone for what was to follow, with Esther Okoronkwo and Chinwendu Ihezuo scoring a goal each before the break. Oluwatosin Demehin made it four midway through the second half while Folashade Ijamilusi completed the rout in injury time.
Defending champions South Africa, meanwhile, could not be separated in a goalless draw after 120 minutes against Senegal. They eventually progressed with a 4-1 victory on penalties.
The winner of this tie faces either hosts Morocco or Ghana in the final.
Nigeria Women vs South Africa Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Both sides have four wins apiece in 12 head-to-head games since 2010, while four games were drawn.
- One of those stalemates came in April 2024 when they canceled each other out in a goalless stalemate.
- Six of Nigeria's last seven games have seen at least one side keep a clean sheet.
- South Africa are unbeaten in their last 11 games, winning nine games in this sequence.
- Form guide: Nigeria: W-D-W-W-W; South Africa: D-W-D-W-W
Nigeria Women vs South Africa Women Prediction
Nigeria have grown from strength to strength in this tournament and the comprehensive thrashing they handed to Zambia sent a statement of intent. The Copper Queens were full of confidence heading into the game but the Super Falcons kept reigning Africa Women Player of the Year Barbra Banda quiet. The win means they have made it through to the last four without conceding a goal as they aim for a first WAFCON title since 2018.
South Africa are the defending champions and were among the favorites to go all the way and defend their crown. They have conceded just one goal in four games here and have not lost a game in over eight months.
These two sides will fancy their chances of advancing and the game could be decided by small margins. Back Nigeria to claim a narrow win and clean sheet.
Prediction: Nigeria Women 1-0 South Africa Women
Nigeria Women vs South Africa Women Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Nigeria Women to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No
Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals