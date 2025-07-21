Nigeria Women vs South Africa Women Prediction and Betting Tips | July 22nd 2025 

Nigeria and South Africa will trade tackles in the semifinal of the 2024 CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations semifinal on Tuesday (July 22nd). A place in the final is on offer for the winner of the tie and the game will be played at Stade Larbi Zaouli.

Ad

Nigeria booked their spot in the last four with a comprehensive 5-0 thrashing of Zambia in the quarterfinal. The deadlock was broken when Osinachi Ohale opened the scoring with a header less than 120 seconds after kick off.

That set the tone for what was to follow, with Esther Okoronkwo and Chinwendu Ihezuo scoring a goal each before the break. Oluwatosin Demehin made it four midway through the second half while Folashade Ijamilusi completed the rout in injury time.

Ad

Trending

Defending champions South Africa, meanwhile, could not be separated in a goalless draw after 120 minutes against Senegal. They eventually progressed with a 4-1 victory on penalties.

The winner of this tie faces either hosts Morocco or Ghana in the final.

Nigeria Women vs South Africa Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Both sides have four wins apiece in 12 head-to-head games since 2010, while four games were drawn.

One of those stalemates came in April 2024 when they canceled each other out in a goalless stalemate.

Six of Nigeria's last seven games have seen at least one side keep a clean sheet.

South Africa are unbeaten in their last 11 games, winning nine games in this sequence.

Form guide: Nigeria: W-D-W-W-W; South Africa: D-W-D-W-W

Ad

Nigeria Women vs South Africa Women Prediction

Nigeria have grown from strength to strength in this tournament and the comprehensive thrashing they handed to Zambia sent a statement of intent. The Copper Queens were full of confidence heading into the game but the Super Falcons kept reigning Africa Women Player of the Year Barbra Banda quiet. The win means they have made it through to the last four without conceding a goal as they aim for a first WAFCON title since 2018.

Ad

South Africa are the defending champions and were among the favorites to go all the way and defend their crown. They have conceded just one goal in four games here and have not lost a game in over eight months.

These two sides will fancy their chances of advancing and the game could be decided by small margins. Back Nigeria to claim a narrow win and clean sheet.

Prediction: Nigeria Women 1-0 South Africa Women

Ad

Nigeria Women vs South Africa Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Nigeria Women to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More