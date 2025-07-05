Nigeria Women vs Tunisia Women Prediction and Betting Tips | July 7th 2025

Nigeria will begin their quest to win a 10th Women's Africa Cup of Nations when they face Tunisia in their tournament opener on Sunday (July 6th). The game will be played at Stade Larbi Zaouli.

The Super Falcons finalized preparations for the tournament with a 3-1 victory over regional rivals Ghana in a friendly last week. They were two goals up at the break thanks to goals from Chinwendu Ihezuo and Asisat Oshoala. Rashedat Ajibade made it 3-0 six minutes into the second half. Alice Kusi scored a late consolation strike from the spot.

Tunisia, meanwhile, have not been in action since claiming a 4-2 victory over Morocco Under-23 in a friendly in April. Sabah Shaiek and Salma Zemzem scored a goal each to give them a 2-0 lead by the fifth minute, while Sofia Bouftini halved the deficit in the 15th minute. Mariem Houij and Sabrine Ellouzi scored second-half goals for the Tunisians while Doha El Madani scored a late goal.

The Eagles of Carthage booked their spot at the WAFCON with a 6-3 aggregate win over Congo. Nigeria comprehensively thrashed Cape Verde 7-1 in the qualifiers.

They have been drawn alongside Algeria and Botswana in Group B of the tournament.

Nigeria Women vs Tunisia Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Nigeria have lost just one of their last six games (four wins).

Four of Tunisia's last six games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Nigeria have advanced from the group stage in all 14 prior editions of the WAFCON.

Seven of Tunisia's last 10 games have produced three goals or more.

Form guide: Nigeria: W-D-W-L-W Tunisia: W-L-L-D-W

Nigeria Women vs Tunisia Women Prediction

Nigeria have been ever-present in the WAFCON, having appeared in all tournaments to date. The Super Falcons are also the most successful side in this competition, winning 11 titles and failing to make the podium just twice.

Justine Madugu's side are the favorites to go all the way and end their seven-year wait for continental glory.

Tunisia, by contrast, are more modest, with this being just their third appearance. They made it out of the group stage last time out and will fancy their chances of making consecutive knockout round appearances.

Barring an unlikely upset, there should only be one winner here. We are backing Nigeria to claim a comfortable victory and clean sheet.

Prediction: Nigeria Women 3-0 Tunisia Women

Nigeria Women vs Tunisia Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Nigeria Women to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

