Nigeria Women vs Zambia Women Prediction and Betting Tips | July 18th 2025 

Nigeria and Zambia will square off in a 2024 CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal clash on Friday (July 18th). The game will be played at Stade Larbi Zaouli.

Nigeria wrapped up their group stage campaign with a goalless draw against Algeria last weekend. The win saw them book their spot in the last eight as Group B winners, with seven points from three games.

Zambia, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 1-0 victory over DR Congo. Racheal Kundananji broke the deadlock in the ninth minute and her goal proved to be the difference between the two sides. DR Congo were reduced to 10 women when Falonne Pambani was sent off in the 69th minute.

The win saw the Copper Queens advance to the last eight as runners-up in Group A behind Morocco, with both nations having garnered seven points from three games.

The winner of this tie will face either South Africa or Senegal in the semifinal.

Nigeria Women vs Zambia Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Nigeria were victorious in two of three head-to-head games while Zambia were victorious once.

That win came in the most recent clash between both nations in July 2022 when Zambia claimed a 1-0 victory in the third-place playoff in the last WAFCON.

Seven of Zambia's last nine games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Five of Nigeria's last six games have seen at least one side keep a clean sheet.

Five of Zambia's last eight games have witnessed more goals scored in the second half than the first.

Form guide: Nigeria: D-W-W-W-D; Zambia: W-W-D-D-L

Nigeria Women vs Zambia Women Prediction

Nigeria had a routine group stage campaign to make it six games unbeaten (four wins). They have competed in the semifinal in 14 prior editions of the WAFCON and are the slight favorites to continue this run.

Zambia, for their part, also had an impressive group stage campaign. They finished in third spot in the last WAFCON and will be aiming to match this feat.

The Super Falcons are by far the most successful side in this tournament's history but have not won the trophy since 2018. We expect Nigeria to claim a narrow win and clean sheet.

Prediction: Nigeria Women 1-0 Zambia Women

Nigeria Women vs Zambia Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Nigeria Women to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half

