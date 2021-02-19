Nimes vs Bordeaux prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

Nimes face off against Bordeaux in Ligue 1 action at the Stade des Costieres this coming Sunday.

Nimes are 19th in the table, but a win last week has given them hope of survival. Meanwhile, visitors Bordeaux are currently in 11th position.

Nimes will hope to earn points from this encounter to continue their battle against relegation, but Bordeaux will aim to condemn their opponents to more trouble.

Nimes vs Bordeaux Head-to-Head

In the battle of Ligue 1’s two basement sides last weekend, it was Nimes who came out on top. They defeated Dijon 2-0 to give themselves a genuine chance of survival under new boss Pascal Plancque.

However, if they want to pull off a great escape, they’ll need to tighten up at the back.

Their clean sheet last weekend was their first since 22 November, and they’ve conceded the most goals in Ligue 1 this season with 51.

There may be reason for hope here, though. Bordeaux haven’t won a league game since 24 January and have taken just one point from their last four matches.

Last week saw them draw 0-0 with Marseille, and they’ve only scored one goal in February so far.

Advertisement

It’s hardly surprising when you consider that Bordeaux have only scored 27 all season. That's less than five of the sides below them in the table.

However, it is worth noting that Bordeaux comfortably beat Nimes 2-0 in their last meeting. In the 2019-20 campaign, Les Girondins thrashed Les Crocodiles 6-0.

Nimes form guide: L-L-L-L-W

Bordeaux form guide: L-L-L-L-D

5⃣.



Renaud Ripart a inscrit 5⃣ buts en 24 matches de @Ligue1UberEats cette saison, il en avait marqué 4 en autant de matches la saison dernière. pic.twitter.com/Qf3OT5xCLy — 🐊 Nîmes Olympique (@nimesolympique) February 17, 2021

Nimes vs Bordeaux Team News

Nimes

Nimes will be without Loick Landre, Clement Depres and Sidy Sarr. Meanwhile, the involvement of Nolan Roux and Pablo Martinez is in doubt.

Injured: Loick Landre, Clement Depres, Sidy Sarr

Doubtful: Nolan Roux, Pablo Martinez

Suspended: None

Bordeaux

Bordeaux are missing Otavio and Youssouf Sabaly through injury, while Samuel Kalu and Mehdi Zerkane are ready to return.

Injured: Otavio, Youssouf Sabaly

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Advertisement

Nimes vs Bordeaux Predicted XI

Nimes predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Baptiste Reynet, Sofiane Alakouch, Anthony Briancon, Florian Miguel, Birger Meling, Adrian Cubas, Yassine Benrahou, Lucas Deaux, Renaud Ripart, Zinedine Ferhat, Moussa Kone

Bordeaux predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Benoit Costil, Enock Kwateng, Paul Baysse, Laurent Koscielny, Loris Benito, Yacine Adli, Jean-Michael Seri, Remi Oudin, Hatem Ben Arfa, Samuel Kalu, Hwang Ui-Jo

Nimes vs Bordeaux Prediction

Nimes will bring some confidence into this game after their win over Dijon, particularly as Bordeaux are hardly prolific goalscorers.

However, with Bordeaux also desperate for a win following a bit of a slide, it could be tricky for one of Ligue 1’s real strugglers to get a result.

Given Nimes’ defensive struggles, a low-scoring away win seems likely.

Prediction: Nimes 0-1 Bordeaux