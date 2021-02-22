Nimes Olympique vs FC Lorient prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

Nimes and FC Lorient will be in Ligue 1 action in midweek, as they meet at the Stade des Costières for their round 21 fixture.

The game was originally scheduled to take place on the 20 January but will now be played on Wednesday. It was postponed due to COVID-19 related precautions.

The hosts have just two wins in six games since the postponement, with both coming in their last two outings.

Lorient have four wins in seven games in the same period. However, they suffered a 4-1 loss to leaders Lille in their previous outing.

Also See: 5 most supported football clubs in the world

Nimes Olympique vs FC Lorient Head-to-Head

The two clubs have crossed paths 10 times across all competitions since 1997.

The teams have been evenly matched in their meetings so far, with four wins for the hosts, five for Les Merlus and one game ending in a draw.

Advertisement

They last squared off in the league in December, which was also their first meeting in Ligue 1. Lorient inflicted a 3-0 loss on Les Crocodiles in that fixture.

Nimes Olympique form guide across all competitions: W-W-L-L-L

FC Lorient form guide across all competitions: L-D-W-W-D

Nimes Olympique vs FC Lorient Team News

Nimes Olympique

Pablo Martinez and Sidy Sarr became the latest players on the injury list for caretaker manager Pascal Plancque due to knee issues. Nolan Roux is ruled out on account of a hamstring injury.

Loïck Landre, Antoine Valerio, Lucas Dias and Clément Depres remain out of contention with injuries.

Injured: Pablo Martinez, Sidy Sarr, Nolan Roux, Loïck Landre, Antoine Valerio, Lucas Dias, Clément Depres

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

FC Lorient

Thomas Fontaine, Tiago Llori and Matthieu Saunier are the only players who won't make the trip to southern France.

Manager Christophe Pélissier is expected to make a few changes to the team after their first loss in six league games.

Injured: Thomas Fontaine, Tiago Llori, Matthieu Saunier

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Nimes Olympique vs FC Lorient Predicted XI

Nimes Olympique Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Baptiste Reynet; Sofiane Alakouch, Anthony Briancon, Florian Miguel, Birger Meling; Adrian Cubas; Yassine Benrahou, Lucas Deaux, Renaud Ripart, Zinedine Ferhat; Moussa Kone

Advertisement

👀 On se tourne rapidement vers la rencontre de mercredi.



Un déplacement aux Costières 🐊 en match en retard de la 21ème journée de @Ligue1UberEats !



👊⚔️ ALLEZ LES MERLUS ! 🐟 pic.twitter.com/Yer5fILHpV — FC LORIENT 🐟 (@FCLorient) February 22, 2021

FC Lorient Predicted XI (5-4-1): Matthieu Dreyer; Jerome Hergault, Jeremy Morel, Julien Laporte, Andrew Gravillon, Houboulang Mendes; Enzo Le Fee, Laurent Abergel, Thomas Monconduit, Armand Lauriente; Terem Moffi

Nimes Olympique vs FC Lorient Prediction

Nimes and Lorient are 19th and 18th in the league standings at the moment. They have conceded 51 and 49 goals respectively in their 25 league games so far. We expect both sides to concede at least one goal here.

Nimes ended their three-game losing streak in the league with two back-to-back 2-0 wins. Meanwhile, Lorient suffered their 14th defeat of the campaign in their previous outing.

Looking at the form of both sides, a win for the hosts looks like the most likely outcome in this crucial tie between two relegation-threatened teams.

Predictions: Nimes Olympique 2-1 FC Lorient