Nimes vs Marseille prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

Nimes are set to play hosts to Marseille on Friday in their next Ligue 1 fixture at the Stade des Costieres.

Nimes come into this game on the back of a 3-0 loss to AS Monaco at Stade Louis II on Sunday.

Goals from young midfielder Sofiane Diop, Portugal international Gelson Martins and German attacker Kevin Volland secured a win for AS Monaco over Nimes, who had veteran midfielder Lucas Deaux sent off in the second half.

C'est terminé .. Les Crocos s'inclinent 3 buts à 0 à Monaco. pic.twitter.com/QKXhaCuJPE — Nîmes Olympique (@nimesolympique) November 29, 2020

Marseille, on the other hand, beat Greek side Olympiacos 2-1 on Tuesday at the Stade Velodrome in their latest Champions League group stage game.

Two penalties from former West Ham United midfielder and France international Dimitri Payet sealed a narrow win for Marseille. Guinea international Mady Camara had given Olympiacos the lead in the first half.

Nimes vs Marseille Head-to-Head

In five previous encounters between the two sides, Marseille hold a slight advantage. They have won three games, lost one and drawn one.

The two clubs last faced each other in February this year, with Marseille beating Nimes 3-2. A hattrick from Argentina international Dario Benedetto ensured victory for Marseille. Algerian midfielder Zinedine Ferhat and Lucas Deaux scored the consolation goals for Nimes.

Nimes form guide in Ligue 1: L-L-L-W-L

Marseille form guide in Ligue 1: D-W-W-W-W

Nimes vs Marseille Team News

Nimes have a few injury concerns. Manager Jerome Arpinon will be unable to call upon the services of Algerian forward Karim Aribi, captain Anthony Briancon, Norway international Birger Meling, Senegalese midfielder Sidy Sarr, young midfielder Antoine Valerio and attacker Clement Depres, who are all injured. Lucas Deaux is suspended.

Injured: Anthony Briancon, Karim Aribi, Birger Meling, Sidy Sarr, Antoine Valerio, Clement Depres

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Lucas Deaux

Meanwhile, Marseille will be without Serbian winger Nemanja Radonjic, who is recovering from injury. Other than that, there are no known issues.

Injured: Nemanja Radonjic

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Nimes vs Marseille Predicted XI

Nimes Predicted XI (4-3-3): Baptiste Reynet, Patrick Burner, Loick Landre, Pablo Martinez, Gaetan Paquiez, Lamine Fomba, Andres Cubas, Niclas Eliasson, Zinedine Ferhat, Kevin Denkey, Renaud Ripart

Marseille Predicted XI (4-3-3): Steve Mandanda, Hiroki Sakai, Alvaro Gonzalez, Duje Caleta-Car, Jordan Amavi, Valentin Rongier, Boubacar Kamara, Michael Cuisance, Florian Thauvin, Dario Benedetto, Dimitri Payet

Nimes vs Marseille Prediction

Nimes narrowly avoided relegation last season, and have not enjoyed the best of starts this time around. They sit 16th in the league table, and have lost four of their last five games.

Marseille, on the other hand, finished second last season under the management of Andre Villas-Boas. They are currently sixth in the league table, and are enjoying a good run of form. The likes of Florian Thauvin and Dimitri Payet will be key.

Marseille will be the favorites to win the game, given the quality of their squad and current form.

Prediction: Nimes 0-2 Marseille

