Nimes vs Montpellier prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

Struggling Nimes play host to Montpellier in a Ligue 1 clash at the Stade des Costieres this Sunday afternoon.

Nimes currently occupy Ligue 1’s relegation playoff spot in 18th place. Meanwhile, Montpellier are in eighth place and are still chasing European qualification.

Nimes will be hopeful of snatching some much-needed points this weekend.

Nimes vs Montpellier Head-to-Head

Nimes slipped back into danger of relegation following their last Ligue 1 match, when they were beaten 2-1 by Nice.

Prior to this, a run of three wins and a draw under new boss Pascal Plancque had raised them up to 17th, giving them genuine hope of survival.

With 54 goals conceded during 2020-21, Nimes have Ligue 1’s worst defensive record. However, after conceding just three goals in their last five games, they may be confident of earning a clean sheet in this game.

Meanwhile, Montpellier have surged back up the table after a run of six matches without a loss.

They’ve drawn their last two Ligue 1 games, most recently picking up a 1-1 draw with Lorient. However, they did win in the Coupe de France last weekend, defeating Olympique Ales.

With 44 goals scored this season, Montpellier are one of Ligue 1’s most dangerous attacking outfits. They could test Nimes’ defense this weekend.

The last time these sides clashed, however, Montpellier fell to a 0-1 defeat at the hands of Les Crocodiles. That win was Nimes’ first over Montpellier since 2009.

Nimes form guide: W-W-W-D-L

Montpellier form guide: W-W-D-D-W

Nimes vs Montpellier Team News

Nimes

Nimes will be without Clement Depres and Sidy Sarr, who are injured. Birger Meling is suspended for this game. The involvement of Pablo Martinez, Lucas Deaux and Anthony Briancon is in doubt.

Injured: Clement Depres, Sidy Sarr

Doubtful: Pablo Martinez, Lucas Deaux, Anthony Briancon

Suspended: Birger Meling

Montpellier

Montpellier are lucky enough to have an almost full-strength squad for this game, with only Demian Le Tallec a doubt. Meanwhile, top scorer Andy Delort is ready to return.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Demian Le Tallec

Suspended: None

Nimes vs Montpellier Predicted XI

Nimes predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Baptiste Reynet, Patrick Burner, Kelyan Guessoum, Loick Landre, Gaetan Paquiez, Adrian Cubas, Niclas Eliasson, Lamine Fomba, Yassine Benrahou, Zinedine Ferhat, Renaud Ripart

Montpellier predicted XI (4-3-3): Jonas Omlin, Junior Sambia, Hilton, Daniel Congre, Mihailo Ristic, Florent Mollet, Jordan Ferri, Teji Savanier, Gaetan Laborde, Andy Delort, Stephy Mavididi

Nimes vs Montpellier Prediction

Nimes’ defense has looked stronger since their managerial change, but they still might find it hard against one of Ligue 1’s best attacking units this weekend.

With Delort back in action and Savanier and Mavididi already in good form, it’s hard to see Les Crocodiles keeping them quiet here.

We are predicting an away win for Montpellier.

Prediction: Nimes 1-3 Montpellier