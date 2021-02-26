Nimes vs Nantes prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

This Sunday features seven games in France’s Ligue 1, and one of them sees Nimes face Nantes in a battle of the strugglers.

Both of these sides are currently in danger, with Nimes in 17th and Nantes just one point behind them in 18th.

One of these teams may give themselves a fighting chance of survival this weekend.

Nimes vs Nantes Head-to-Head

Nimes have been struggling throughout the 2020-21 campaign, and were even bottom of Ligue 1 for a stretch.

However, Les Crocodiles have improved over recent weeks and three wins in a row have given them a chance of survival.

Key to this resurgence has been a tightening of the defence. Nimes have conceded 51 goals, more than any other Ligue 1 side.

But their last three games have seen them keep three clean sheets, elevating them out of the drop zone for the first time since early December.

A lengthy winless run that lasted for 15 matches seemed to have Nantes in deep trouble, but a win over Angers on Valentine’s Day gave them some hope.

Their draw with Marseille last weekend put them into the relegation playoff spot, but they could leapfrog Nimes with a win here.

New boss Antoine Kombouare will hope that his side’s improved form under him continues.

The last game between these sides saw Nantes run out 2-1 winners despite being reduced to nine men. In the last six meetings between the two, they’ve won twice, Nimes have won three times, and there’s been one draw.

Nimes form guide: L-L-W-W-W

Nantes form guide: D-L-L-W-D

Nimes vs Nantes Team News

Nimes

Nimes have a number of injuries to deal with coming into this game. Lucas Deaux, Karim Aribi, Anthony Briancon and Lucas Buades are ruled out. Meanwhile, the involvement of another four players is in doubt.

Injured: Lucas Deaux, Karim Aribi, Anthony Briancon, Lucas Buades

Doubtful: Pablo Martinez, Sidy Sarr, Clement Depres, Antoine Valerio

Suspended: None

Nantes

Kalifa Coulibaly will miss this game due to a thigh injury. Meanwhile, the participation of Fabio and Sebastien Corchia is in doubt.

Injured: Kalifa Coulibaly

Doubtful: Fabio, Sebastien Corchia

Suspended: None

Nimes vs Nantes Predicted XI

Nimes predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Baptiste Reynet, Patrick Burner, Kelyan Guessoum, Florian Miguel, Birger Meling, Lamine Fomba, Niclas Eliasson, Renaud Ripart, Yassine Benrahou, Haris Duljevic, Matteo Ahlinvi

Nantes predicted XI (4-4-2): Alban Lafont, Dennis Appiah, Andrei Girotto, Jean-Charles Castelletto, Charles Traore, Ludovic Blas, Abdoulaye Toure, Pedro Chirivella, Imran Louza, Moses Simon, Randal Kolo Muani

Nimes vs Nantes Prediction

Given their recent resurgence, both Nimes and Nantes will be hopeful of a result in this fixture.

Nimes have tightened up at the back in their recent wins, which should definitely give them confidence. However, Nantes have also improved under their new manager.

With this in mind, a draw seems the most likely outcome.

Prediction: Nimes 1-1 Nantes