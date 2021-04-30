Nimes vs Reims prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

Sunday sees a Ligue 1 clash between Nimes and Reims at the Stade des Costieres.
Strugglers Nimes are currently in 19th place and will be desperate for a victory, while Reims have moved up to 11th following a decent run.
Can Nimes pick up some valuable points in their fight for survival, or will Reims condemn them to more trouble?
Nimes vs Reims Head-to-Head
Although they’ve only lost three of their last 11 Ligue 1 fixtures, Nimes remain in very real danger of relegation to Ligue 2.
They are currently in 19th place, and are four points adrift of safety. What’s more, only bottom side Dijon have a worse goal difference.
Nimes have not won a match since their shock win over Lille on 21 March. Since then, they’ve lost two and drawn two, most recently falling 2-1 to Lens.
Meanwhile, Reims saw a lengthy unbeaten run snapped by Marseille last weekend as they were defeated 1-2.
Prior to that, they hadn’t lost a game since 6 February, a run of nine fixtures.
However, David Guion’s side have also picked up a lot of draws (14) in the current campaign, more than any other side. This is why they are only in mid-table at the moment.
Surprisingly, the last time these sides faced off, Nimes ran out 0-1 victors. Reims have not beaten Nimes in any of their last six meetings.
Nimes form guide: W-L-D-D-L
Reims form guide: W-D-D-D-L
Nimes vs Reims Team News
Nimes
Four Nimes players will miss out on this game due to injury, including Clement Depres, who has missed nearly the entire season.
Injured: Andres Cubas, Anthony Briancon, Pablo Martinez, Clement Depres
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Reims
Key defender Wout Faes will miss out after his red card in last weekend’s loss to Marseille. Meanwhile, Ghislain Konan has also been suspended. A further two players are injured.
Injured: Mathieu Cafaro, Valon Berisha
Doubtful: None
Suspended: Wout Faes, Ghislain Konan
Nimes vs Reims Predicted XI
Nimes predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Baptiste Reynet, Sofiane Alakouch, Kelyan Guessoum, Florian Miguel, Birger Meling, Sidy Sarr, Renaud Ripart, Niclas Eliasson, Lucas Deaux, Zinedine Ferhat, Moussa Kone
Reims predicted XI (4-4-2): Predrag Rajkovic, Thomas Foket, Marshall Munetsi, Yunis Abdelhamid, Thibault De Smet, Nathanael Mbuku, Dion Lopy, Xavier Chavalerin, Moussa Doumbia, Boulaye Dia, Dereck Kutesa
Nimes vs Reims Prediction
Reims have not beaten Nimes in some time, but this may be an opportunity to change that.
Nimes have been in trouble for the majority of the season. While Reims haven’t picked up enough wins to make a real impact, they definitely have the attacking talent to hurt a side with such a weak defense.
Therefore, an away win is the prediction here.
Prediction: Nimes 1-3 Reims