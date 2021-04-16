Nimes vs Strasbourg prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

Sunday sees Nimes face Strasbourg in a Ligue 1 match at the Stade des Costieres.

With Nimes in 18th place and desperate to survive in Ligue 1, this match is a must-win for them, but it won’t be easy against 14th-placed Strasbourg.

Nimes aim to pick up some valuable points while Strasbourg hope to condemn them to further trouble.

Nimes vs Strasbourg Head-to-Head

Nimes have struggled throughout the 2020-21 season, but a run of three wins in February gave them genuine hope of survival.

Unfortunately, since then, they’ve picked up just six points from their next six games, dragging them right back into trouble.

They’re currently in 18th place – the relegation playoff spot – but could leapfrog 17th-placed Lorient with a win this weekend.

Worryingly though, they’ve conceded 59 goals this season, more than any other Ligue 1 team.

Meanwhile, Strasbourg have not been on a good run. They’ve lost three of their last four games, but in fairness, those losses came against Rennes, Lens and Paris St. Germain – three of Ligue 1’s better teams.

Advertisement

Prior to that, they’d taken eight points from four games and defeated Bordeaux earlier this month.

Overall, Thierry Laurey’s side look set for a comfortable mid-table finish.

Strasbourg have some confidence coming into this one after hammering Nimes 5-0 in their most recent meeting in January. Strasbourg have not lost to Nimes since 2018.

Nimes form guide: L-D-W-L-D

Strasbourg form guide: W-L-L-W-L

👀 Le regard rivé sur la réception de Strasbourg, ce dimanche.



Tous derrière les Crocos 🐊 ! pic.twitter.com/8XJwLXVPlI — 🐊 Nîmes Olympique (@nimesolympique) April 13, 2021

Nimes vs Strasbourg Team News

Nimes

Clement Depres and Sidy Sarr have been ruled out for Nimes, while Patrick Burner, Pablo Martinez and Anthony Briancon are all doubtful.

Injured: Clement Depres, Sidy Sarr

Doubtful: Patrick Burner, Pablo Martinez, Anthony Briancon

Suspended: None

Strasbourg

Mohamed Simakan will definitely miss out for Strasbourg, while a further four players are also doubtful, including key man Ludovic Ajorque.

Injured: Mohamed Simakan

Doubtful: Idriss Saadi, Ludovic Ajorque, Majeed Waris, Lebo Mothiba

Suspended: None

Advertisement

📸 #NORCSA I 🔙 𝐭𝐨 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤 ! pic.twitter.com/tGNX0kg7mL — Racing Club de Strasbourg Alsace (@RCSA) April 13, 2021

Nimes vs Strasbourg Predicted XI

Nimes predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Baptiste Reynet, Sofiane Alakouch, Naomichi Ueda, Loick Landre, Birger Meling, Adrian Cubas, Niclas Eliasson, Lamine Fomba, Renaud Ripart, Zinedine Ferhat, Moussa Kone

Strasbourg predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Matz Sels, Frederic Guilbert, Alexander Djiku, Stefan Mitrovic, Anthony Caci, Jean Eudes Aholou, Ibrahima Sissoko, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, Adrien Thomasson, Dimitri Lienard, Habib Diallo

Nimes vs Strasbourg Prediction

It's a tricky game to predict. Strasbourg’s form hasn’t been great recently but their struggles have mainly come against high-level opponents.

However, Nimes definitely have more to play for and a win could give them a vital lifeline.

It’s tricky to see the home side keeping Strasbourg’s forward line quiet, though, and we predict a draw.

Prediction: Nimes 1-1 Strasbourg