Nizhny Novgorod vs CSKA Moscow prediction, preview, team news and more | Russian Premier League 2021-22

Nizhny Novgorod will host fellow mid-table visitors CSKA Moscow in the latest round of Russian Premier League fixtures on Sunday.

The home team come into this game fresh from a 1-0 win over Dynamo Barnaul in the Russian Cup. They currently sit one place below their rivals this weekend.

CSKA Moscow pulled off a great win against their city rivals Spartak last week. That result catapulted them to seventh in the standings.

Novgorod vs CSKA Moscow Head-To-Head

These two clubs have met each other just once prior to this game. They played earlier this year in a club-friendly match which saw CSKA take home a 2-1 win.

CSKA have enjoyed mixed fortunes in the league this season. Meanwhile, newly-promoted Novgorod have had a decent run so far given their expectations.

Novgorod Form Guide: W-D-W-L-L

CSKA Moscow Form Guide: W-D-W-W-L

Novgorod vs CSKA Moscow Team News

Novgorod

The club is expected to miss the services of Pavel Mogilevets following an injury he sustained in the mid-week game against Dynamo Barnaul.

Injured: Pavel Mogilevets

Suspended: None

CSKA Moscow

The visitors remain without the services of Hörður Magnússon and Bruno Fuchs, who have both been ruled out through injuries. Mario Fernandes also picked up an injury while playing for Russia.

Injured: Hörður Magnússon, Bruno Fuchs, Mario Fernandes

Suspended: None

Novgorod vs CSKA Moscow Predicted XI

Nizhny Novgorod Predicted XI (4-3-3): Artur Nigmatulin, Ivan Miladinovic, Kirill Gotsku, Nikitta Kakoev, Petras Boumal, Aleksander Sapita, Albert Shapirov, Igor Gorbunov, Richlord Ennin, Kirill Kosarev, Bekim Balaj

CSKA Moscow Predicted XI (3-4-3): Igor Akinfeev; Igor Diveev, Viktor Vasin, Jaka Bijol; Baktiyar Zaynutdinov, Maksim Mukhin, Alan Dzagoev, Ivan Oblyakov; Konstantin Kuchaev, Anton Zabolotnyi, Chidera Ejuke

Novgorod vs CSKA Moscow Prediction

This game could prove to be an even tie given CSKA's inconsistent run in the campaign so far. CSKA's inconsistencies are indicated by their recent league campaigns where they have failed to challenge for the title. Their poor run in the league recently improved with a win over struggling Spartak. Nevertheless, they are far from their best.

For Nizhny Novgorod, this game could prove to be a massive opportunity to pull off an upset. Novgorod have lost both their big matches this season to Rostov and Spartak, and will hope that they can catch CSKA at their weakest.

Also Read

We expect this match to end in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Nizhny Novgorod 1-1 CSKA Moscow

Edited by Peter P