Nizhny Novgorod vs Spartak Moscow prediction, preview, team news and more | Russian Premier League 2021-22

Nizhny will host struggling Spartak Moscow on Saturday in Russian Premier League action.

The home team will come into this tie on the back of a goalless stalemate against 10-man Ufa. Nevertheless, it kept them some distance away from the relegation waters. With the final third of the season still to go, Nizhny will fancy their chances of playing top-tier Russian football next season.

For their rivals, this season has been disappointing, to say the least. A lackluster league campaign coupled with expulsion from the Europa League has taken quite a lot out of the team. They come into this fixture on the back of a 2-1 defeat to Krasnodar.

Nizhny Novgorod vs Spartak Moscow Head-to-Head

The last time the two clubs met each other in the Russian top-flight, it was Nizhny who managed to pull off an upset. They won the tie 2-1 in Spartak's den.

Recent form also favors the home outfit, who have lost just once in their last five league outings.

Spartak Moscow form guide (in RPL): L-W-L-L-W

Nizhny form guide (in RPL): D-L-W-D-W

Nizhny Novgorod vs Spartak Moscow Team News

Nizhny Novgorod

Defender Aleksei Kozlov was substituted in the last game against Ufa following a hamstring cramp. His availability is doubtful going into this fixture.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Aleksei Kozlov

Suspension: None

Spartak Moscow

Long-term absentee Georgi Milkadze is expected to be back in action for this outing. Roman Zobnin's fitness remains a concern for the home team.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Roman Zobnin

Suspension: None

Nizhny Novgorod vs Spartak Moscow Predicted XI

Nizhny Novgorod Predicted XI (4-3-3): Artur Nigmatulin, Ivan Miladinovic, Kirill Gotsku, Nikitta Kakoev, Petras Boumal, Aleksander Sapita, Albert Shapirov, Igor Gorbunov, Richlord Ennin, Kirill Kosarev, Bekim Balaj

Spartak Moscow Predicted XI (3-4-3): Aleksandr Maksimenko; Nikolay Rasskazov, Samuel Gigot, Georgiy Dzhikiya; Victor Moses, Nail Umyarov, Jorrit Hendrix, Ayrton; Jordan Larsson, Ezequiel Ponce, Quincy Promes

FC Spartak Moscow @fcsm_eng no matter where you go, everybody rates Moses no matter where you go, everybody rates Moses 😏 https://t.co/U63Wr9AsmF

$1,000 Risk-Free Bet at FanDuel SB

Nizhny Novgorod vs Spartak Moscow Prediction

It is an interesting clash this weekend with little to separate the two teams. While there is an enormous gulf between the two outfits' heritage, they are on par when it comes to their recent form and struggles.

Spartak have lost way too many games to even be realistic of European qualification. The home team will have nothing to lose and will hope to complete a historic double over Russia's most successful club.

A draw remains firmly on the cards.

Prediction: Nizhny Novgorod 2-2 Spartak Moscow

Edited by Peter P