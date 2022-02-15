Nizhny's relegation battle only expected to get tougher

Nizhny Novgorod secured promotion to the Russian top-flight earlier this season. They are currently stuck in the last relegation spot, which will require them to face a relegation play-off if they don't make further improvements.

Unlike FC Khimki, the club from Novgorod have shown tremendous resilience and stayed within touching distance of the mid-table clubs in the division. However, they have plenty to do to avoid relegation when the season restarts after the winter break.

Despite registering wins against second-placed Dynamo Moscow and Rubin Kazan, Novgorod's home record has been terrible so far.

For any club fighting for safety in the division, it is imperative they pick points at home. Unfortunately for Aleksandr Kerzhakov's men, they have picked up only one win at home. Their only success this season was completing a historic league double over Leonid Slutsky's Kazan.

Nizhny's defensive frailties need to be sorted out

Novgorod's defensive record in the league is as bad as Khimki's. Despite finding the net on an average of one goal per match, it has been their defense that has really let them down.

Their four-man backline is not just lacking in quality but also in coordination. The centre-back pairing of Ivan Miladinović and Ákos Kecskés have been often at fault owing to their lack of pace when tasked with tracking forwards.

In Novgorod's 5-1 defeat to Zenit, their opponents scored all the goals from open play. Not only were the side outrun, they even faced problems covering the space in front of the backline, allowing the likes of Sardar Azmoun and Artem Dzyuba to pour in the goals.

Petrus Boumal, the former CSKA Sofia midfielder, has been equally trepid in guarding the backline. In games against CSKA Moscow and Akhmat Grozny, Nizhny essentially lost the game owing to him being out of position.

Competition from top-flight clubs

While Nizhny's five wins in their opening 18-round season have given them a lot of optimism, they still have a fight on their hands.

Rostov and Ufa currently hold two other relegation spots and both clubs are expected to launch a renaissance as the season reopens. Rostov, in particular, has a strong team to deal with the pressures of relegation.

Rubin Kazan and Ural remain the only two clubs outside the relegation waters who may struggle to retain their foothold. Nizhny find themselves inside this group and have a lot to play for.

