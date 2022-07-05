NK Maribor vs Shakhtyor Soligorsk prediction, preview, team news, and more | UEFA Champions League Qualifiers 2022-23

NK Maribor and Shakhtyor Soligorsk will get their Champions League qualification quest underway when they lock horns at the Ljudski vrt Stadium on Wednesday.

The hosts, who clinched the Slovenian PrvaLiga title last season, will look to pick up from where they left off as they look to qualify for the prestigious European competition.

Maribor ended their pre-season in emphatic fashion, cruising o a 7-1 friendly victory over NK Race last Thursday.

Before that, they were on a four-game winless run, picking up three draws and losing one. Maribor picked up their 16th league title last season and will look to pick up where they left of with a win on Wednesday.

Shakhtyor, meanwhile, were condemned to their third league defeat of the season last time out, getting beaten 1-0 by Torpedo Zhodino.

Before that, they were on a three-game winning streak, including a 2-1 victory over Ostrovets on June 22, which saw them progress to the Belarus Cup quarterfinals. Shakhtyor are sixth in the Belarus top flight standings, picking up 21 points from 12 games.

NK Maribor vs Shakhtyor Soligorsk Head-To-Head

This will be the first meeting between Maribor and Shakhtyor, and they'll both look to begin their rivalry on a winning note.

NK Maribor Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-D-D-L.

Shakhtyor Soligorsk Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-W-W-L.

NK Maribor vs Shakhtyor Soligorsk Team News

NK Maribor

Radovan Karanovic’s side head into the game with a clean bill of health and no suspension concerns.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Shakhtyor

Nikita Korzun picked up a red card in the domestic cup game against Torpedo Zhodino last time out, but the midfielder is eligible to feature on Wednesday.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

NK Maribor vs Shakhtyor Soligorsk Predicted XIs

Maribor (4-2-3-1): Menno Bergsen; Martin Milec, Nemanja Mitrovic, Max Watson, Gregor Sikosek; Antoine Makoumbou, Jan Repas; Danijel Sturm, Rok Kronaveter, Nino Zugelj; Rok Sirk.

Shakhtyor (4-4-2): Maksim Plotnikov; Roman Yuzepchuk, Milos Satara, Sergei Politevich, Nikola Antic; Gleb Shevchenko, Nikita Korzun, Ilya Charniak, Valon Ahmedi; Maksim Skavysh, Igor Ivanovic.

NK Maribor vs Shakhtyor Soligorsk Prediction

While Shakhtyor should put up a fight, Maribor could come away with a first leg victory, as they are unbeaten in six competitive meetings at the Ljudski vrt stadion.

Prediction: NK Maribor 2-1 Shakhtyor Soligorsk.

