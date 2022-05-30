"No better feeling than wearing this shirt" - Real Madrid stars react as fans give them heroes' welcome after historic 14th UCL triumph

Real Madrid players celebrated their record-extending 14th UEFA Champions League title after beating Liverpool in the final in Paris on Saturday, May 28. A solitary goal from Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior was enough for Los Blancos to complete a league and Champions League double this season.

Fans turned up at the Plaza de Cibeles in Madrid to celebrate the La Liga and Champions League title wins. Madrid players received a heroes' welcome after their triumphant night in Paris. They then also celebrated with the fans inside the Santiago Bernabeu.

This was Real Madrid's first Champions League title since 2018. Coincidentally, they defeated Liverpool on that occasion as well.

Club captain Marcelo bid farewell to Los Blancos following their Champions League win against Liverpool. The Brazilian full-back has also promised he will return to the Bernabeu soon.

Marcelo was quoted as saying the following (via Madrid Xtra on Twitter):

"I am very happy, I'm satisfied. I finish my journey in Madrid as a player but I will be part of this club surely because this is my life. I'll play for a while and then I will return here."

Champions League final hero Vinicius Junior expressed his pride in representing Real Madrid. The Brazilian forward said (via Madrid Xtra on Twitter):

“There is no better feeling than wearing this shirt. I'm sticking with the magical nights of 'Bernabeu’.”

Luka Modric, meanwhile, all but confirmed that he is penning an extension with the club he first joined in 2012. The Croatian midfielder said (via Fabrizio Romano's Twitter):

“Yes! See you here next season."

For Nacho, the Champions League triumph was even more special compared to his teammates. The Spaniard said (via Madrid Xtra on Twitter):

"May 28th is a special day for me because it's my son's birthday and now we have won another Champions League!"

Manager Carlo Ancelotti thanked the fans for their support during the course of the 2021-22 season. Ancelotti has now guided Los Blancos to two Champions League titles, with the first one coming back in 2014.

The Italian tactician was quoted as saying the following (via the club's official website):

“Thanks for all of your support throughout the season. We’re madridistas, just like you."

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez was proud of his side's achievements over the course of the season. Perez believes that their win in Paris was one of the greatest moments in the club's illustrious history.

The 75-year-old was quoted as saying the following (via the club's official website):

“Real Madrid have again rewritten the history books. Here we are with the 14th European Cup crown and the 35th LaLiga title. The European Cup that we secured last night in Paris will be remembered as one of the greatest in history. Real Madrid have once again won the hearts of fans in every corner of the world after enjoying a journey in this Champions League campaign that enhances our club's legacy.”

Real Madrid players took to social media to celebrate their Champions League win

The Los Blancos stars took to their respective Twitter and Instagram accounts to celebrate their Champions League win. Here are a few posts from ecstatic Real Madrid players:

Karim Benzema @Benzema

Thanks to all Madridistas, the trophy is also yours ¡ 𝗛𝗔𝗟𝗔 𝗠𝗔𝗗𝗥𝗜𝗗! 🤍



𝘊’𝘦𝘴𝘵 𝘮𝘰𝘯 𝘩𝘪𝘴𝘵𝘰𝘪𝘳𝘦… ⚔️ Al hamdulillah 🤲🏼



#Nueve #HalaMadrid #CHAMP14NS #UCL A new trophy that rewards a hard collective and individual work.Thanks to all Madridistas, the trophy is also yours ¡ 𝗛𝗔𝗟𝗔 𝗠𝗔𝗗𝗥𝗜𝗗! 🤍𝘊’𝘦𝘴𝘵 𝘮𝘰𝘯 𝘩𝘪𝘴𝘵𝘰𝘪𝘳𝘦… ⚔️ Al hamdulillah 🤲🏼 A new trophy that rewards a hard collective and individual work. 🏆 Thanks to all Madridistas, the trophy is also yours ¡ 𝗛𝗔𝗟𝗔 𝗠𝗔𝗗𝗥𝗜𝗗! 🤍 𝘊’𝘦𝘴𝘵 𝘮𝘰𝘯 𝘩𝘪𝘴𝘵𝘰𝘪𝘳𝘦… ⚔️ Al hamdulillah 🤲🏼❤️#Nueve #HalaMadrid #CHAMP14NS #UCL https://t.co/v9WqLBhcFl

Thibaut Courtois @thibautcourtois Qué bonito compartir esto con nuestra afición!!! Gracias por todo el cariño que nos dais, ésta #Champions es vuestra 🤍 Qué bonito compartir esto con nuestra afición!!! Gracias por todo el cariño que nos dais, ésta #Champions es vuestra 🤍 https://t.co/7GQLUw2glX

