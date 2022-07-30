“No better person to lead us to glory”, “This season we feast” – Arsenal fans delighted as Gunners name new club captain 

Arsenal fans have reacted positively to the news that Martin Odegaard has been named the club's new captain.

The 23-year-old has been a revelation with the Gunners since he arrived on an initial loan-deal from Real Madrid in January 2021, before making his stay permanent last summer.

Arsenal @Arsenal



𝗠𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗶𝗻 𝗢𝗱𝗲𝗴𝗮𝗮𝗿𝗱! 🥁 Introducing our new captain...𝗠𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗶𝗻 𝗢𝗱𝗲𝗴𝗮𝗮𝗿𝗱! 🥁 Introducing our new captain... 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗶𝗻 𝗢𝗱𝗲𝗴𝗮𝗮𝗿𝗱! 😍

The Norwegian international scored seven goals and provided five assists across 40 appearances in the most recent campaign and is one of the first names on Mikel Arteta's team sheet.

Odegaard has found a role in the Arsenal team which allows him to dictate the pace of the game while playing the number ten role. Arteta clearly feels that the playmaker has the leadership characteristics required to become club captain.

Amazingly, the attacking-midfielder becomes the fourth captain of the north London club since 2019, with Granit Xhaka, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette all enjoying short stints with the armband.

Following the announcement of the appointment, Gunners fans took to Twitter to heap praise on Odegaard while also expressing their excitement at the news of their new captain:

Gooner @goonerforeverr @Arsenal Perfect. No better person to lead us to glory this season. @Arsenal Perfect. No better person to lead us to glory this season. 🔴⚪️

Martin Odegaard had previously declared interest in becomming Arsenal captain

Odegaard has long been touted as a potential leader of the Gunners and earlier in the summer, he declared that he would be happy to succeed Lacazette in the role.

Aas quoted by The Express, the Norwegian superstar declared:

"It’s not something I think about. I think about the future, and to make that as good as possible, so we’ll see what happens. I always enjoy responsibility. I’m captain for my country and it’s a nice experience, so I enjoy that.

"I don’t know anything about the situation here, I think that question is for Mikel and the club, but if he asked me of course I would be happy to do it. I think you will see a hungry Arsenal team coming back now.

"I think we learned that we need to be sharp in every situation in every game. This league is so tough so you need to be at your best every time you play. We have to use that in a good way. We need to use that anger and disappointment and take it into this season and show that we have improved, we have learned, and hopefully we can do that now."

Arsenal @Arsenal Emirates Cup team news...



Saliba & Zinchenko start

Martin Odegaard in midfield

Gabriel Jesus leads the line



Let's do this! Emirates Cup team news...Saliba & Zinchenko startMartin Odegaard in midfieldGabriel Jesus leads the lineLet's do this! 🏆 Emirates Cup team news...💪 Saliba & Zinchenko start🇳🇴 Martin Odegaard in midfield 🔥 Gabriel Jesus leads the line Let's do this! 👊

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far