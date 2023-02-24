"No-one asks me if we can make the Europa League" - Jurgen Klopp claims it is 'incredibly important' for Liverpool to qualify for UCL

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has explained just how important it is for the Reds to retain their seat in the UEFA Champions League for next season.

This would mean they would need to finish in the top four of the Premier League. However, the Merseyside outfit are eighth, seven points away from Tottenham Hotspur in fourth with two games in hand.

Speaking to the press ahead of their clash against Crystal Palace on February 25, the German tactician revealed the importance of getting into the Champions League (via Liverpool Echo):

"European footballl...it's Liverpool! No-one asks me if we can make the Europa League, it's incredibly important we qualify [for CL]. It's always so important and this year will be decided later if we can do it. We need points for that."

Klopp won silverware with the Reds for the first time in 2019 when they lifted the Champions League trophy. The following season, Liverpool put an end to their 30-year wait for a top-flight title by clinching the Premier League crown.

Klopp's men also added to their trophy cabinet with wins in the UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup.

SPORTbible @sportbible Klopp's future at Liverpool 'under threat' with talks held over him resigning and a replacement identified. Klopp's future at Liverpool 'under threat' with talks held over him resigning and a replacement identified. https://t.co/jDeJFU0SEC

The last campaign saw them fall short of an unprecedented quadruple as they were unable to clinch the Premier League title and Champions League trophy. They won the FA Cup and EFL Cup though.

However, this season has been a challenging one for the Merseysiders, who have fallen behind their rivals across all competitions. The Reds are already out of both domestic cup competitions. They also trail Real Madrid 5-2 in the Round of 16 of the Champions League.

The Anfield Talk @TheAnfieldTalk Klopp:



“The name ‘Liverpool’ means something in Europe and the standard that has been set over the years is one that we must continue to live up to.” Klopp: “The name ‘Liverpool’ means something in Europe and the standard that has been set over the years is one that we must continue to live up to.” https://t.co/LzyexcnbWP

The team's form has also dipped dramatically, with only three wins in their last 10 matches across all tournaments.

Liverpool are struggling with poor form

After wins against Everton and Newcastle United, Liverpool fans were brimming with optimism as they geared up for their Champions League clash against Real Madrid on February 21.

With a roaring Anfield behind them, it seemed the stars were aligning for Jurgen Klopp's men, especially after securing an early two-goal lead. However, this fairytale start quickly turned into a nightmare for the Reds, as they went on to lose 5-2.

Their away form has been less than stellar this season, with only three wins from 11 Premier League games on the road. Even their recent victory against Newcastle was far from straightforward, as the 10-man Magpies found ways to get through their midfield.

Klopp and his men will need to be at their best if they hope to secure a valuable three points against Crystal Palace this weekend.

Poll : 0 votes