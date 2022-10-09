"No one in the world can cope with the Haaland situation at the moment" - Jurgen Klopp opens up on Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah's start to the season ahead of Arsenal clash

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has backed his star forward Mohamed Salah to rediscover his best form.

Salah has not been at his best this season, having scored just two Premier League goals so far with Liverpool also struggling as a unit.

The Reds are 11 points behind Arsenal, albeit with a game in hand, as they travel to north London to face the Gunners on Sunday.

Klopp, however, believes that his star attacker is close to exploding. The German has also insisted that even though the Egyptian has not scored as much as he would have liked, he has still impressed with his creativity. He told Liverpool FC official website:

"I think with Mo it's like with us: I hope, I don't know, I hope we are close to exploding, let me say it like this."

The Redmen TV @TheRedmenTV



In 2017, Mohamed Salah bamboozled the Arsenal defence to score a trademark goal at the Emirates Stadium In 2017, Mohamed Salah bamboozled the Arsenal defence to score a trademark goal at the Emirates Stadium 🙌https://t.co/e8RNqrbEXi

"But with Mo it's like this, even when the goalscoring numbers are not that crazy, how often he's involved – the passes for Darwin now in the last game. Just the problem is if we don't score around that, nobody appreciates that."

"His passing is not bad actually. Then you have not scoring, losing here a ball – but yeah, three, four key passes [were] exceptional."

Klopp has also insisted that no one is capable of catching up with Manchester City striker Erling Haaland at the moment as the Norwegian continues to score for fun. He added:

"Nobody in the world can cope with the [Erling] Haaland situation in the moment, it's crazy what he's doing."

"How he shook his head when he scored now the second one in the Champions League, 'Obviously I can do what I want, the ball bounced in front of my feet.' But he's an exceptional player in an exceptional team, so that obviously works pretty well together. And I don't think we should compare now in this moment anybody with that – at least I don't do that. It's all fine."

Liverpool need Mohamed Salah to explode soon

Liverpool have made a dismal start to their season with most of their key players struggling to perform. Salah has scored just five goals and produced four assists in 11 games across all competitions this campaign.

Nuna ¹¹ @NaiiLFC



13 appearances

8 goals

4 assists Salah vs Arsenal13 appearances8 goals4 assists Salah vs Arsenal 👕 13 appearances ⚽️ 8 goals 🅰️ 4 assists https://t.co/0TQias6Eis

The Egyptian needs to pick up his game soon if he wants to help the Reds recover from their poor start to the campaign.

Liverpool take on second-placed Arsenal on Sunday evening and cannot afford yet another slip-up.

Paul Merson predicts Arsenal vs Liverpool and other EPL GW 10 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far