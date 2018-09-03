No way, José

José Mourinho - older, wiser, but still the showman.

There is something about extremely gifted people that makes the world wonder whether they are barking mad. The same goes for those who portray themselves as larger than life. Bobby Fischer, Paul Gascoigne, George Best, James Hunt may probably fill up both these categories. José Mourinho, on the face of it, may not fall in either category and yet, the world thinks he is off his rocker. What he simply is, is incredibly determined. Determined to prove to the world that he is a kingmaker, possessor of the Midas touch and a maker or breaker of futures. All in all, making him a 'special' one. And he is for the large part that (much to the chagrin of this Liverpool fan). He can be marvellous, impish, genius and detestable all within the space of one press conference.

So how is it that one of the world's best-known man-managers can bring entire populations to loathe him, as he did in Madrid, and now to a certain extent in Manchester? His track record, especially in the immediate aftermath of his appointment is astounding. The season after that, not so much. On screen they have been viewed as systemic collapses. But these seem to actually have been the results of degeneration due to not nabbing transfer targets, which he has many, and he makes his disappointment very clear, unlike most managers. While Manchester United aren't bereft of talent, Mourinho has proved that if he gets the players he asks for, he delivers. Mourinho is very clear, about who he wants to play in his XI, and has no qualms in relegating the biggest of icons to the bench. At the same time, he is notoriously reserved about playing academy talent, Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard being worthy exceptions. He also has no hesitation in not playing a 57.6 million rated winger in Anthony Martial, just as he had no qualms in dropping a stalwart in Iker Casillas to the bench during his time in Madrid or going against Roman Abramovich's wishes and stalling Andriy Shevchenko's career at Chelsea. It is this clear mind that has infuriated people, both with and against him.

He is heavily derided for his 'park the bus' tactic which he has employed almost as if he'd want to own the patent to it. But it is a tactic which he developed at Barcelona, as he began to take care of defensive duties at the club, polished at Porto and has now perfected. His bluntness doesn't make things easier either, getting into filthy spats with opposing managers, treating opposition clubs, players and officials with the disdain he has come to be associated with. All this for the ultimate win. He is result oriented, José, and he will deploy every known tactic in the book, often elevating it to new levels. Like when he called Liverpool a 'small' club. Benitez, Liverpudlians and the fans, they lost it, as you'd expect. Maybe it was because Liverpool rejected his advances when he showed an interest in manging them right after Porto, citing it was not the 'Liverpool way', in which Mourinho approached them soo after trying to negotiate some player transfers with them.

But he has never cared what the general public thought of him. You could sense it even in that tackle on Olly Murs during SoccerAid 2014. He cares simply about winning, not even what football thinks of him, which is probably why United appointed him even after their greatest player and director Sir Bobby Charlton didn't appove of his personality nor his methods. His is a craft which he has honed over several years under the most prestigious of banners and with the most celebrated of managers. Yet his is a style completely unique to football. He has left a mark on football, has José, and continues to do so. Eric Cantona summed him up best, when he said-

“I’m not a fan of Mourinho’s playing style, but he has a fascinating personality. He’s very intelligent, has an incredible charisma and a special way of dealing with things. He always deflects the attention to him – not only for his ego, but to take the pressure away from the players. People talk mostly about Mourinho, despite him having world champions in his side.”