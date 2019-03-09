×
'Nobody is safe'- Barcelona coach claims that Real Madrid's Champions League elimination is a warning to his team 

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
News
467   //    09 Mar 2019, 14:00 IST

Real Madrid CF v FC Barcelona - La Liga
Real Madrid CF v FC Barcelona - La Liga

What's the story?

FC Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde has claimed that there is no place for complacency, and stated that Real Madrid's Champions League shock exit will be a warning to Barca when they face Lyon.

In case you didn't know...

Real Madrid endured a humiliating defeat against Ajax at their own home as they were knocked out of the Champions League in the Round of 16. Despite coming to the second leg with a 2-1 lead, Los Blancos were embarrassed in front of their home crowd by a much younger Ajax team.

Meanwhile, Barcelona were knocked out similarly from the Champions League last year by Roma in the Quarter Finals of the competition. The Blaugrana lost 3-0 in Rome after securing a 4-1 victory at the Nou Camp in the first leg.

In this season, the round of 16 clash between Lyon and Barcelona is evenly poised at 0-0 as both the teams failed to score in the first leg.

Barcelona are also at the top of the LaLiga table, 7 points ahead of their closest rivals Atletico Madrid, and 12 ahead of Real Madrid.

The heart of the matter

The Barcelona boss is aware of the threat of the underdogs Lyon, and Valverde has asked his side to learn from the situation of their bitter rivals.

“We see the Real Madrid situation from a distance and with respect, because we know that football is what it is, a lot can change in a week." Valverde said, in a press conference as quoted by The News.
“When we see there are teams that go out of the Champions League after having good leads, and teams that are strong and powerful, it tells us how difficult it is to go through. Nobody is safe.”
“There are certain matches that get a lot of focus in the season,” added the Barcelona boss. “But it is those with less focus that either give you the title or take it away.”

What's next?

Barcelona face Rayo Vallecano in LaLiga tonight before focusing on the Champions League clash where they host Lyon.



