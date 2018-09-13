Nominees for Best Goal of 2018: The Puskas Award

Giroud was the latest recipient of the award in 2017

As football fans, we are treated to some marvelous feats of talent, skill, and physical dexterity every year. Volleys, headers, free kicks, long-range goals, you name it and every week there is a constant supply of the best type of goals. Despite all the competition though, every year, a few goals stand out in terms of the occasion, the importance of the goal and sometimes the sheer genius behind it.

The Puskas award, in the honor of Ferenc Puskas, was introduced in 2009 and since then it marks the best goal scored in the preceding year. There have been some absolute belters which have won the award over the years including Ronaldo’s bullet from range against Porto in 2009, Rooney’s wondrous bicycle against Man City, and most recently Olivier Giroud’s scorpion kick for Arsenal.

We take a look at the 10 best goals of the year gone by, which are the nominees for the Puskas award. Before that we revisit Giroud’s moment of magic.

Olivier Giroud vs Crystal Palace

The Frenchman’s Scorpion came right off the back of Henrikh Mkhitaryan's moment of brilliance against Sunderland, not only was Giroud’s attempt tougher to execute it was also not offside. A true moment of genius and improvisation

