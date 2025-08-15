Norderstedt vs St. Pauli Prediction and Betting Tips | August 16th 2025 

Norderstedt and St. Pauli will square off in a DFB Pokal first round tie on Saturday (August 16th). The game will be played at the Millerntor Stadion.
The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 2-0 away win over Phonix Lubeck in the German Regionalliga North. Felix Drinkuth gave them the lead in first half injury time while Falk Christopher Gross sealed the win in the 90th minute.
St. Pauli, meanwhile, have not been in competitive action since concluding their Bundesliga campaign with a 2-0 loss at home to Bochum in May. Myron Boadu broke the deadlock in the 10th minute before completing his brace midway through the second half to help Bochum secure the win.
This will be St Pauli's first game of the new season. They finalized pre-season preparations with a 1-0 victory over Verona in a friendly.
Norderstedt vs St. Pauli Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- This will be the first meeting between the two sides.
- St. Pauli won five of seven pre-season friendlies (one loss).
- Six of Norderstedt's last seven competitive games have witnessed goals scored in both halves.
- St. Pauli ended last season with a five-game winless run (three draws).
- Six of Norderstedt's last seven games have produced three goals or more.
Norderstedt vs St. Pauli Prediction
Norderstedt started their season with two losses but registering their first win of the campaign over the weekend was the perfect tonic for their Cup clash.
St. Pauli narrowly avoided relegation to Bundesliga 2 last season and will be keen to perform better this time around. They begin their competitive season here ahead of their clash against Borussia Dortmund in their Bundesliga opener next weekend. They are overwhelming favorites against a fourth division outfit.
Barring an unlikely upset, there should only be one winner here. Backing the visitors to claim a comfortable victory with goals at both ends.
Prediction: Norderstedt 1-4 St. Pauli
Norderstedt vs St. Pauli Betting Tips
Tip 1 - St. Pauli to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 4 - St. Pauli to score over 1.5 goals