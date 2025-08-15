Norderstedt vs St. Pauli Prediction and Betting Tips | August 16th 2025 

Norderstedt and St. Pauli will square off in a DFB Pokal first round tie on Saturday (August 16th). The game will be played at the Millerntor Stadion.

Ad

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 2-0 away win over Phonix Lubeck in the German Regionalliga North. Felix Drinkuth gave them the lead in first half injury time while Falk Christopher Gross sealed the win in the 90th minute.

St. Pauli, meanwhile, have not been in competitive action since concluding their Bundesliga campaign with a 2-0 loss at home to Bochum in May. Myron Boadu broke the deadlock in the 10th minute before completing his brace midway through the second half to help Bochum secure the win.

Ad

Trending

This will be St Pauli's first game of the new season. They finalized pre-season preparations with a 1-0 victory over Verona in a friendly.

Norderstedt vs St. Pauli Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

St. Pauli won five of seven pre-season friendlies (one loss).

Six of Norderstedt's last seven competitive games have witnessed goals scored in both halves.

St. Pauli ended last season with a five-game winless run (three draws).

Six of Norderstedt's last seven games have produced three goals or more.

Ad

Norderstedt vs St. Pauli Prediction

Norderstedt started their season with two losses but registering their first win of the campaign over the weekend was the perfect tonic for their Cup clash.

St. Pauli narrowly avoided relegation to Bundesliga 2 last season and will be keen to perform better this time around. They begin their competitive season here ahead of their clash against Borussia Dortmund in their Bundesliga opener next weekend. They are overwhelming favorites against a fourth division outfit.

Ad

Barring an unlikely upset, there should only be one winner here. Backing the visitors to claim a comfortable victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Norderstedt 1-4 St. Pauli

Norderstedt vs St. Pauli Betting Tips

Tip 1 - St. Pauli to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - St. Pauli to score over 1.5 goals

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More