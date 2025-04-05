Nordsjaelland vs Copenhagen Prediction and Betting Tips | April 6th 2025

The action continues in round 24 of the Danish Superliga as Nordsjaelland and Copenhagen lock horns at the Right to Dream Park on Sunday. Both sides head into the weekend off the back of contrasting results, with Jacob Neestrup’s men claiming a hard-fought home win over Randers.
Nordsjaelland were left empty-handed yet again as they fell to a 2-0 defeat against AGF when the two sides squared off at Ceres Park Vejlby last Sunday.
Jens Olsen’s side have now lost all but one of their last four league matches, with a 3-1 victory over Velje at the Right to Dream Park on March 7 being the only exception.
Nordsjaelland have picked up 35 points from their 23 Superliga matches so far to sit sixth in Championship round standings, four points off the European qualifying places.
On the other hand, Copenhagen held their own to see out a 1-0 victory over Randers when the two sides squared off at the Parken Stadium last Monday.
Neestrup’s men had failed to win their previous five games across all competitions — losing three and claiming two draws — a run which saw them crash out of the UEFA Europa Conference League courtesy of a 3-1 aggregate defeat against Chelsea.
With 44 points from 23 matches, Copenhagen currently sit second in the Superliga championship round table, one point behind league leaders Midtjylland.
Nordsjaelland vs Copenhagen Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- Copenhagen have been imperious in the history of this fixture, having won 47 of the last 85 meetings between the two sides.
- Nordsjaelland have picked up 18 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 20 occasions.
- Copenhagen have won just one of their last six away matches in the league while losing once and picking up four draws since the first week of October.
- Nordsjaelland are unbeaten in their last 16 competitive home games, claiming 10 wins and six draws since a 3-2 loss against AGF in the Danish Cup in March 2024.
Nordsjaelland vs Copenhagen Prediction
Buoyed by their victory over Randers, Copenhagen will head into the weekend with renewed confidence as they push for a record-extending 16th Superliga crown.
Neestrup’s men take on a floundering Nordsjaelland side who have struggled to get going of late and we are backing Copenhagen to come away with all three points at the Right to Dream Park.
Prediction: Nordsjaelland 1-3 Copenhagen
Nordsjaelland vs Copenhagen Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Copenhagen to win
Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in eight of the last 10 clashes between the two teams)
Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in nine of their last 10 meetings)