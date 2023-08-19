Norrkoping vs AIK Prediction and Betting Tips | August 21st 2023

Round 20 of the Swedish Allsvenskan comes to an end on Monday evening when Norrkoping and AIK lock horns at Nya Parken.

Glen Riddersholm’s men are on a run of two successive wins and will be looking to make it three wins on the bounce for the first time since May.

Norrkoping continued their fine run of results as they came from behind to claim a thrilling 3-1 victory over Halmstads last weekend.

Riddersholm’s men have now won four of their last five league matches, with a 2-1 loss against Hammarby on July 30 being the exception.

With 31 points from 19 matches, Norrkoping are currently fifth in the Allsvenskan table, 10 points off the Conference League qualification places.

Elsewhere, AIK cruised through the second round of the Swedish Cup as they picked up a comfortable 3-0 victory over Dalkurd on Wednesday.

Henning Berg’s side now turn their attention to the Allsvenskan, where they are undefeated in their last five matches, claiming two wins and three draws since a 2-1 defeat against Hacken on July 8.

Despite their recent upturn in form, AIK still find themselves languishing in the danger zone as they sit 15th in the league table, level on 19 points with Goteborg in the relegation playoff spot.

Norrkoping vs AIK Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 20 wins from the last 42 meetings between the sides, AIK boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Norrkoping have picked up 12 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 10 occasions.

AIK have won four of their last five games against Riddersholm’s side, with a 3-0 loss back in April being the exception.

Berg’s men are unbeaten in their last six away matches across all competitions, claiming five wins and one draw since May’s 1-0 loss at Djurgardens.

Norrkoping are currently on a run of two successive home wins and have four wins in their last five league matches since mid-July.

Norrkoping vs AIK Prediction

Norrkoping and AIK have put together a fine run of form in recent weeks and we anticipate a cagey affair between the two evenly-matched sides.

That said, we predict they will cancel out each other's efforts and settle for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Norrkoping 1-1 AIK

Norrkoping vs AIK Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in seven of Norrkoping’s last nine matches)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in the last six clashes between the teams)