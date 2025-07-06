Norrkoping vs Brommapojkarna Prediction and Betting Tips | July 7th 2025

Norrkoping and Brommapojkarna bring round 14 of the Swedish Allsvenskan to an end when they lock horns at Nya Parken on Monday. Martin Falk’s men will head into the weekend looking to get one over the visitors, having failed to win their last five meetings since January 2022.

Norrkoping turned in a resilient team display last Monday when they fought back from behind to salvage a 1-1 draw against Djurgarden at 3Arena.

However, Falk’s side have now failed to win six of their last seven matches — claiming three draws and losing three — with a 2-1 victory over Sirius on May 19 being the exception.

Norrkoping have picked up 15 points from their 13 Allsvenskan matches so far to sit ninth in the table, level in points with 10th-placed Hacken.

Elsewhere, Brommapojkarna returned to winning ways in style last time out as they cruised to a 3-0 victory over Degerfors at Stora Valla.

This was a much-needed respite for Ulf Kristiansson’s men, who had lost each of their previous six games, conceding 11 goals and scoring four in that time.

Brommapojkarna have picked up 13 points from their 13 league matches so far to sit 12th in the table, level on points with Sirius, Degerfors and Halmstad.

Norrkoping vs Brommapojkarna Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With nine wins from the last 22 meetings between the sides, Norrkoping boast a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Brommapojkarna have picked up one fewer win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on five occasions.

Brommapojkarna are unbeaten in their last five games against Falk’s men, claiming three wins and two draws since a 3-1 defeat in January 2022.

Norrkoping have failed to win their last five Allsvenskan home games, picking up just one point from a possible 15 since April’s 3-0 victory over Halmstad.

Norrkoping vs Brommapojkarna Prediction

Norrkoping and Brommapojkarna find themselves separated by just two points in the bottom half of the table and will be looking to get the better of each other at Nya Parken. However, we predict they will cancel out each other’s efforts and settle for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Norrkoping 1-1 Brommapojkarna

Norrkoping vs Brommapojkarna Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in five of their last six meetings)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in eight of their last 10 clashes)

