Norrkoping vs GAIS Prediction and Betting Tips | May 31, 2025 

Norrkoping and GAIS square off in a Swedish Allsvenskan round 12 clash on Saturday at the Platinumcars Arena.
The hosts are coming off a 1-1 draw with Mjallby over the weekend. Norrkoping went into the break behind to Ludwig Thorell's 43rd-minute strike, but Arnor Traustason equalised five minutes from time
GAIS, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 2-1 comeback home win over Sirius. All three goals were scored in the second half, with Robbie Ure giving Sirius the lead in the 66th minute before Amin Boudri equalised five minutes later. Ibrahim Diabate scored the winner with four minutes remaining.
The win saw GAIS climb to seventh in the standings, with 15 points from 11 games, while Norrkoping are 10th with 14 points.
Norrkoping vs GAIS Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Norrkoping have eight wins from their last 13 head-to-head games with GAIS, losing four.
- Their most recent clash in March saw Norrkoping claim a 3-0 away win in the Svenska Cupen.
- Six of Norrkoping's last seven games, including the last four, have had goals at both ends.
- GAIS are unbeaten in four games, winning two.
- Norrkoping have won one of their last five games, losing two.
- Their last five head-to-head games have seen at least one side fail to score.
- Norrkoping have won five of the last six head-to-head games, losing one.
Norrkoping vs GAIS Prediction
Norrkoping are winless in four games, with last weekend's draw ending a run of three successive defeats at home. However, they might be confident of ending that run, having won the last four head-to-head games.
GAIS, meanwhile, have lost one of their last nine games, with six ending in a share of the spoils. Their games are typically expansive, with the last four witnessing goals at both ends.
Hence, expect the spoils to be shared in a low-scoring stalemate.
Prediction: Norrkoping 1-1 GAIS
Norrkoping vs GAIS Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Draw
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals