Norrkoping vs Malmo Prediction and Betting Tips | March 30th 2024 

Norrkoping and Malmo will kick-start their new Allsvenskan campaign when they square off at PlatinumCars Arena on Saturday (March 30th).

The hosts have not played competitive football since falling to a 5-2 defeat against Saturday's opponents in the Svenska Cupen quarterfinal three weeks ago. They went ahead through Carl Njork in the second minute but Sebastian Jorgensen drew the game level 13 minutes later.

Jorgensen scored a second goal after the break while Taha Ali scored a second half brace to help the Blue Ones advance to the last four.

Malmo, meanwhile, followed up this victory with a 4-0 away win over Halmstad in the semifinal a fortnight ago. Erik Botheim opened and wrapped up the scoring in the second half while Isaac Thelin and Lasse Johnsen scored in between to help their side book a final date with Djurgarden in May.

Norrkoping vs Malmo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 35th meeting between the two sides. Malmo have 19 wins to their name, Norrkoping were victorious on seven occasions while eight games ended in a draw.

Their most recent clash came earlier in the month when Malmo claimed a 5-2 home win in the cup.

Malmo have scored at least two goals in four of the last five head-to-head games.

Five of the last six head-to-head games have witnessed more goals scored in the second half than the first.

Isaac Thelin has scored in the last four head-to-head games he has appeared in.

Three of Norrkoping's four competitive games this season have witnessed goals at both ends.

Norrkoping vs Malmo Prediction

Norrkoping have won just one of the last 11 head-to-head games and will have revenge on their minds, having seen their cup dreams ended by Malmo.

The visitors are reigning champions and will be expected to kick off their title defense with a victory. Henrik Rydström's side have a cup final clash with Djurgarden to look forward to in May and the six league games between now and then could help get them in tune.

We are backing Malmo to claim a comfortable win with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Norrkoping 1-3 Malmo

Norrkoping vs Malmo Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Malmo to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half

Tip 5 - Isaac Thelin to score at anytime