Norrkoping vs Malmo prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 Allsvenskan

The 2022 Allsvenskan campaign continues this weekend and will see Norrkoping host Malmo at the PlatinumCars Arena on Saturday in the 14th round of the Swedish top-flight.

Norrkoping have struggled for form of late and now find themselves in the bottom half of the league table. They were held to a 1-1 draw by struggling Degerforfs in their last game, conceding a late goal after seemingly being set to come away with all three points.

The hosts sit 11th in the league table with 16 points from 13 games. They will be looking to return to winning ways this weekend to move up the table.

Malmo have bounced back from their shock 2-1 defeat to GIF Sundsvall earlier this month and are now enjoying a good run of form. They beat Varberg 3-0 in their last league outing via strikes from Jo Inge Berget, Anders Christiansen and Veljko Birmancevic.

The visitors have picked up 24 points from 14 games and sit fourth in the league table. They will aim to continue their strong run on Saturday as they target a third straight league title.

Norrkoping vs Malmo Head-to-Head

There have been 30 meetings between Norrkoping and Malmo. The hosts have won eight of those games while the visitors have won 14 times. There have been eight draws between the two sides, including their most recent meeting which ended 1-1.

Norrkoping Form Guide: D-L-D-D-L

Malmo Form Guide: W-L-W-W-L

Norrkoping vs Malmo Team News

Norrkoping

Viktor Agardius picked up a knock late in the hosts' last game and is a doubt for this one. Christopher Nyman and Jean Carlos are both injured and will not play here.

Injured: Christopher Nyman, Jean Carlos

Doubtful: Viktor Agardius

Suspended: None

Malmo

The visitors will be without the services of Adi Nalic and Patriot Sedjiu this weekend as the duo are out with injuries. Soren Rieks is a major doubt for this encounter as he works his way back to full fitness.

Injured: Adi Nalic, Patriot Sejdiu

Doubtful: Sören Rieks

Suspended: None

Norrkoping vs Malmo Predicted XI

Norrkoping Predicted XI (3-4-3): Oscar Jansson; Godswill Ekpolo, Linus Wahlqvist, Marco Lund; Daniel Eid, Jacob Ortmark, Ari Freyr, Christopher Telo; Jonathan Levi, Eman Markovic, Louis Khoury

Malmo Predicted XI (3-5-2): Johan Dahlin; Lasse Nielsen, Niklas Moisander, Martin Olsson; Felix Beijmo, Anders Christiansen, Sergio Pena, Erdal Rakip, Jo Inge Beret; Veljko Birmancevic, Isaac Kiese Thelin

Norrkoping vs Malmo Prediction

Norrkoping are on a five-game winless run in the league and six across all competitions. They have one of the worst away records in the league this season and could struggle here.

Malmo are on a three-game unbeaten run and have lost just one of their last eight games across all competitions. They are clear favorites for this one and should come out on top.

Prediction: Norrkoping 1-3 Malmo

