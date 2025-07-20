Norrkoping vs Varnamo Prediction and Betting Tips | July 21st 2025

Norrkoping and Varnamo bring round 16 of the Swedish Allsvenskan to an end when they square off at Parken Stadium on Monday. Arne Sandsto’s men head into the game as the only side yet to taste victory away from home in the league and will be looking to end this dry spell.

Ad

Norrkoping failed to pull clear of the danger zone last Saturday as they fell to a 3-1 defeat against Malmo when both sides met at the Eleda Stadium.

Martin Falk’s side have gone five back-to-back matches without a win, losing three and claiming two draws, and have managed just one victory in their nine games since the start of May.

This poor run of results has seen Norrkoping plunge into 12th place in the Allsvenskan standings with 15 points from 15 games, just two points above the relegation zone.

Ad

Trending

Elsewhere, Mohammad Alsalkhadi grabbed the headlines for Varnamo last weekend as he netted a dramatic 94th-minute winner to hand them a 1-0 victory over Djurgarden on home turf.

This was a much-needed respite for Sandsto’s men, who had failed to win their 14 previous games to start the campaign, losing 10 and claiming four draws.

The 58-year-old head coach will hope last week’s triumph over Djurgarden can serve as the starting point for Varnamo’s turnaround, as they currently sit rock-bottom in the table with seven points from 15 matches.

Ad

Norrkoping vs Varnamo Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With six wins from the last 10 meetings between the sides, Norrkoping boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Varnamo have picked up two wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on two occasions.

Norrkoping have failed to win their last six home matches in the league, losing five and picking up one draw since April’s 3-0 victory over Halmstads.

Varnamo currently hold the division’s worst away record, having picked up just one point from their seven matches on the road so far.

Ad

Norrkoping vs Varnamo Prediction

While Varnamo will be looking to continue from where they left off against Djurgarden, their form on the road is currently nothing to write home about, giving Norrkoping plenty of optimism.

That said, we predict Falk’s men will find their feet on Monday and return to winning ways in front of their home supporters.

Prediction: Norrkoping 2-1 Varnamo

Norrkoping vs Varnamo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Norrkoping to win

Ad

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in five of the last six meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in five of their last seven clashes)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Ojele Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews. He fell in love with the sport watching Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o win titles at club and international level, and his passion for the sport led him to become a professional football writer. He has an overall professional experience of 5 years.



Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.



Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted. Know More